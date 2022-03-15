MADISON — A district court judge heard testimony about myriad acts of sexual misconduct by a former Norfolk Regional Center employee at a bench trial that commenced Tuesday.
Seven witnesses, including a former psychiatric patient who is the alleged victim of sexual abuse, were called by Madison County Attorney Joe Smith to testify at the trial of 49-year-old Suzy Milne, formerly of Norfolk.
Milne is charged with first- and second-degree sexual abuse of a protected individual after allegations were made that she had sex with a former patient multiple times while she was employed at the regional center.
First-degree sexual abuse of a protected individual, according to Nebraska statutes, is warranted when somebody subjects a protected person to sexual penetration. A protected person is defined by the Nebraska Judicial Branch as someone whose ability to protect themself from violence, abuse, neglect or exploitation is significantly impaired through physical or mental disability, illness, old age, emotional fragility or otherwise.
The second-degree sexual abuse charge is proved if it is determined that a defendant subjects a protected person to sexual contact.
Platonic to intimate
Perhaps the most compelling testimony at Tuesday’s trial was that of the former Norfolk Regional Center patient, who is not being named because he is an alleged victim.
The man spent two stints as a patient at the Norfolk Regional — once from January 2016 to November 2017, and the second from February 2018 to May 2019. He spent a roughly 3-month period at the Lincoln Regional Center as part of his psychiatric treatment plan.
Milne was first employed as a mental health specialist, or a “tech,” in August 2017. She was promoted to compliance specialist in December of that same year.
Techs’ responsibilities generally include helping with treatment plans, monitoring patients’ behaviors and helping escort patients to different activities throughout the facility, said Don Whitmire, hospital administrator. Compliance specialists handle investigations, training and help with maintaining a safe environment within the facility, Whitmire said.
According to the alleged victim’s testimony, he was viewed by many staff at the regional center as “one of the worst patients at the facility” with whom nobody enjoyed associating. But Milne, who was known at the time as Heather Schindler, acted differently toward the man, he testified.
“(Milne) came along and spoke to me, which was uncommon to me because I had a reputation there that I didn’t want to be spoken to, but she was very helpful to me.”
The man said that Milne would engage in conversations with him and arrange trays of food to his liking.
“I looked at those acts of kindness and gravitated to it because I wasn’t getting that in that facility,” he said.
One time when Milne was bringing him a tray of food, he said, she touched his hand in a manner that he said was intentional and affectionate. Regional center employees are not permitted to touch patients, Whitmire testified.
The former patient said that after Milne had touched his hand in late 2017, the pair’s relationship began to escalate.
“After that we started talking more about feelings,” he said. “She said she was developing feelings for me; I said I was doing the same. It started slowly progressing.”
The two wanted to remain in constant contact, the man said, so he asked Milne to bring him a cellphone so that they could communicate electronically. Milne secretly delivered the man a cellphone, he said, despite the fact that patients are not permitted to have personal cellphones.
The man’s telephonic conversations with Milne became sexual in nature, he said, and it evolved to Milne sending the man explicit photos, which the man said he showed to other patients.
The pair started creating a plan so that they could have sex somewhere in the facility without getting caught by other patients or employees.
The man testified that he worked as a janitor in the facility at the time, and that he was readying to clean showers one day. He said that the cleaning involved bleach, but patients weren’t allowed to utilize bleach without supervision.
So he and Milne devised a plan where she would “monitor” him in a bathroom while he was cleaning. The two managed to isolate themselves and engaged in oral and vaginal sex, the man testified.
The two also devised a plan on a separate occasion where they could meet for sex at an eye doctor facility during the man’s scheduled appointment time.
He said that Milne called the eye doctor’s office posing as the man’s mother so that she could learn what time the man’s appointment was. Once the man got there, he said, he entered the men’s restroom and found Milne waiting in a stall. The two again engaged in intercourse, he said.
SMITH SAID that Milne, who was married at the time, exchanged wedding vows with the man over the phone in December 2017. She also committed to “getting (the alleged victim) out” of the psychiatric hospital. Milne also committed to helping the man escape if he wasn’t able to get discharged from the facility at some point, Smith argued.
The alleged victim also testified that while he was being treated at the Lincoln Regional Center, he and Milne had arranged for sex at another eye doctor appointment. That time, he said, security officials at the facility had noticed Milne walk into the men's restroom and later saw two pairs of feet underneath a bathroom stall in a "compromising position." Milne and the man both became paranoid when they heard somebody enter the restroom, he said, so they scrapped their plans.
The man, now 45, further testified that Milne snuck into his room on another occasion and performed oral sex on him, which is where the second-degree sexual abuse charge stems from.
Facilities such as the Norfolk and Lincoln regional centers are designed to help psychiatric patients receive treatment and eventually work their way back into society. The alleged victim said his relationship with Milne hindered his treatment.
“It hurt me because it stunted my treatment and development because she would tell me what these people were saying about me and what these doctors thought about me,” he said, as tears rolled down his cheeks. “I would have a therapist saying they want to help me, but I hear that this same person was calling me an (expletive) and never wanted me to get out.
“It made me not want to respond to treatment.”
Others testify
Anna Brewer, the lead investigator for the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force, also testified on Tuesday. Brewer, who is employed by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, said she got involved in the case after Milne made accusations against the alleged victim that he was involved in sex trafficking. Those allegations were disproved, Brewer said.
During the course of her investigation into Milne’s claims, Brewer said Milne told her about the history between Milne and the alleged victim.
Through conversations that were had on Sept. 15, Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 of 2020, Milne described to Brewer that she and the man had been in a relationship that started out as platonic and later developed into an intimate relationship. Milne apparently admitted to Brewer that she had twice attempted to make sexual contact with the man at eye doctor appointments, and that one of the plans had been successful.
In total, Brewer testified, Milne admitted to having five sexual encounters with the man between 2017 and 2020. Milne was terminated from her position at the regional center in April of 2018.
Two current regional center patients testified that the alleged victim had shown them explicit photos of Milne on a cellphone sometime during Milne’s employment at the regional center.
One of the men testified that he suspected Milne and the alleged victim had some type of relationship because he always noticed Milne standing near the man’s door.
SMITH RESTED the state’s case about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday. After a 20-minute recess, Deputy Madison County Public Defender Chelsey Hartner rested the defense’s case. Hartner had said during opening arguments that Milne doesn’t deny having a relationship with the man. The dispute, Hartner said, is the sexual nature of the relationship, which Milne argues did not reach the extent that is being argued by the prosecution.
Smith asked Kube to delay opening arguments until Wednesday morning so that he could determine whether he wanted to withdraw his motion to rest and call additional witnesses.
Milne’s charges are Class 2A and 3A felonies, meaning she could face up to 23 years in prison if Kube finds her guilty on both counts.
The bench trial almost didn’t commence on Tuesday, as Milne arrived at the courthouse and tested positive for THC. Hartner argued that the positive test was the result of a lawful purchase of the chemical compound Delta 8. Smith called the explanation “nonsense,” and Kube was left with the decision of whether to proceed with the trial.
“I’m not happy about this,” Kube said. “Your attorney probably told you that what I usually do when somebody tests positive for marijuana is that I revoke bond and hold them (in jail) for a day.”
Kube allowed the trial to proceed after acknowledging that the trial wouldn’t involve Milne waiving any constitutional or statutory rights.
“We’re lucky we’re not in front of a jury,” the judge said.