Obtaining my driver’s license was nothing less than a headache.
To me, the process always seemed fairly simple: Get your permit and then your license. However, it did not take long to realize that I had drastically underestimated the amount of time and effort it would take to get this piece of plastic.
The process began by taking the permit test. Minimal preparation was needed as most of the questions on the test proved to be common sense. I was able to pass the test the first time and received my permit in the mail shortly after. Along with the arrival of my permit was a paper stating that 50 hours of driving with adult supervision were needed to take the driving test.
Although this task was rather time-consuming, I didn’t mind it. I liked to drive and was thankful for the excuse to drive even more. I began the 50 hours in empty parking lots, shortly moving onto streets and eventually highways. After many months of endless driving, I was certain I was ready for the test.
I, however, was not ready for the test at all. In fact, I failed it. While it was rather heartbreaking at the time, I now realize that it was not the end of the world as I had previously thought. I was actually able to go back to the DMV a couple of days later and passed the test on the second try.
It has now been slightly over a year and a half since I first got my license, and there are still hundreds of places I want to travel to. I have driven only in Nebraska and areas of Illinois, but I still plan on exploring many new places. I would enjoy driving in cities like New York City and Miami if the opportunity ever arises. But for now, I will keep driving on the small roads of Nebraska.