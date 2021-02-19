Second-quarter struggle lead to loss for WSC women

The Wayne State College women’s basketball team was down two points at the end of the first quarter against Augustana, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division leader. The Wildcat women then had their second-quarter scoring output doubled by the Vikings which led to Augustana’s 87-73 win.
Coach Brent Pollari of the Wildcat women’s basketball said, “We missed six or seven layups in the first part of the second quarter, and we let it turn into a let down body language wise and with hustle on defense, and that got them their lead.”
“We chipped back at it, got it to seven and tried to make a run, but we had some untimely turnovers. And when we needed to get a stop, it seemed like they were getting and-ones.”
The Wildcat women were down 19-11 with 1:32 left to go in the first quarter when they went on a 6-0 run to make it a 19-17 game going into the second frame. Their last three shots of the first quarter were right corner-threes. The Wildcats shot better from three point-range (45.8%) than they did field goals (44.3%).
Pollari’s team showed a lot more effort on defense in the second half, but he thought their poor defense in the second quarter was due to missing easy shots.
“I think our defensive let down was when we were missing layups, and we let that turn back into a lack of energy. That can’t happen. We have to be tougher than that. When we’re disciplined on defense, we’re pretty dang good. I think the one thing was that we didn’t guard one of their best three-point shooters to start the game, and we gave up six points, and another thing is that we gave up 20 points in transition. A lot of that was missing a layup that turned into a basket for them.”
Augustana won the second quarter 24-12 to make it 43-29 at halftime. The Wildcat women pushed back in the third quarter as Autumn Mlinar hit a right-wing three and former Wayne High star Kylie Hammer hit back-to-back threes herself. However, they couldn’t seem to get a stop when they needed it, and they went into the final stanza down 63-51. Augustana’s win clinches them a berth in the NSIC tournament.
Wayne State goes against Augustana again on Saturday in Wayne at 2:30 p.m., and senior Wildcat Brittany Bongartz said she will try to help her team to stay energetic on defense.
“I try to provide motivation and keep them in it. It’s going to be a battle. We just need to stop their runs early and get good looks on offense.”
Pollari followed Bongartz’ sentiments and believes his team isn’t far off from the Vikings.
“I told them at halftime, we gave up six points right away to someone we should be guarding. We gave up around 14 points on people not being in the right spots. We missed a bunch of layups, and we still were within 14. We chipped it to seven at one point, and we just have to get rid of those mental mistakes.”
The Wildcats were led Friday by Erin Norling and her 17 points. Kylie Hammer and Josey Ryan each chipped in 11.
AU 19 24 20 24 — 87
WSC 17 12 22 23 — 73
AUGUSTANA (10-4, 9-3): Izzy Van Veldhuizen 4-6 5-6 16; Hannah Mitby 5-9 4-4 15; Aislinn 3-7 0-0 7; Jennifer Aadland 2-7 0-0 6; Lauren Sees 5-8 1-2 13; Vishe’ Rabb 4-10 2-2 10; Janelle Shiffler 6-8 0-0 13; Lizzy Karp 1-2 0-0 2; Kenzie Rensch 1-1 0-0 2; Aby Phipps 0-0 1-2 1; Johanna Miller 1-2 0-0 2.
WAYNE STATE (6-9, 5-8): Erin Norling 6-15 2-4 17; Kylie Hammer 4-10 0-0 11; Halley Busse 2-5 2-2 6; Josey Ryan 5-10 0-0 11; Brittany Bongartz 5-8 0-0 10; Autumn Mlinar 2-4 0-0 6; Lauren Zacharias 1-2 2-2 5; Ashley Gustavson 0-1 1-2 1; Ella Skinner 1-1 1-2 3; Aaliyah McMillan 1-1 0-0 3.