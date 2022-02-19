OMAHA – On a history-making day for the inaugural Nebraska School Activities Association sponsored girls state wrestling tournament, Norfolk High proved to have a flare for the dramatic.
Rylee Hoppe and Lesley Rodriguez became the first Panthers to earn spots in state finals with semifinal wins that were anything but routine on Friday at CHI Health Center.
Hoppe – a 132-pound senior – needed a tiebreaker to get past Weeping Water’s Libby Sutton 3-2.
Rodriguez followed that up by becoming a finalist at 138 as a freshman with a wild back-and-forth battle against Schuyler’s Carly Wemhoff that ended in pinfall at 3:22 after Rodriguez fell behind 10-6.
The finalists helped lead Norfolk to a second-place standing after the first day with 53.5 points. South Sioux City took the lead with 65 while West Point-Beemer was fourth (38) and Pierce fifth (36).
“I was really happy for the girls just to have the chance to come down here and compete against other girls and compete at a high level,” Norfolk coach Justin Grey said. “We have hard practices for that reason.”
For Hoppe, reaching the finals in this first NSAA state tournament was a dream come true.
“I’ve waited for this for so long,” she said. “God had a plan, and He did.”
After Hoppe pinned Platteview’s Phoenix Jensen and Pierce’s Maggie Painter, she had a much tougher challenge against Sutton.
“I just wanted to make sure I didn’t make any dumb decisions,” Hoppe said. “I just couldn’t give up and had to keep wrestling.”
And Hoppe had to keep wrestling with the match going to a tiebreaker – the first tiebreaker Hoppe had ever been involved in during her career.
“For Rylee Hoppe to win that match in overtime, we practice those situations a lot,” Grey said. “She was prepared for that moment and she came through and got the win.
“It gives me chills thinking about it because as a freshman she was wrestling on our boys team as a 106-pounder, and she got her butt kicked. She never quit and she’s fought through a lot of adversity. For her to fight through adversity like that and become one of our first medalists coming back to Norfolk as a girl, we’ve been telling her for three years she’s going to be one of the first ones up on our wall, and now she is.”
After a scoreless first minute of OT, Sutton won the flip and chose to begin in the bottom position. Hoppe survived those 30 seconds despite the match being restarted twice after the competitors went out of bounds.
“Those 30 seconds seemed too long, but in practice my teammates and I work on it every single day,” she said.
Then it was Hoppe’s turn on the bottom, and she quickly began to work her way toward an escape.
“I kind of knew that her arm was hanging down, so I knew I would try a baseball grab and try and circle around,” Hoppe said. “That’s what I did so I knew I got my one (point) and then I knew I had to be in good position and not get thrown.”
Hoppe (26-2) avoided a takedown in the final seconds to move into Saturday’s final against South Sioux City’s Selena Zemora (19-2).
“There’s going to be a lot of pressure on me because I know at school my band geeks are rooting for me because I’m in band and orchestra,” Hoppe said. “My other teammates for softball are rooting for me too, so there’s a lot of pressure on me now.”
Rodriguez pinned Ord’s Koryn Kline and McCook’s Gwyneth Davis before her wild quarterfinal against Wemhoff.
Rodriguez nearly ended that match in the first 30 seconds and took a 5-0 lead, but she found herself struggling and trailing 10-6 in the second period before quickly recovering and recording her third pin of the day.
“It was pretty intense,” Rodriguez said. “I got pretty nervous over there, but I kind of pushed myself to get up and try to the very end.
“I just kept pushing and made sure I didn’t just sit there.”
Falling behind might not have been the worst thing for Rodriguez.
“She battles and she hates losing,” Grey said. “When anyone puts her in a losing situation, she responds with attitude and effort, and she’s hard to hold down when she’s angry. She’s going to be a force to reckon with the next three years, too.”
The 24-2 freshman will face Amherst’s Reagan Gallaway (36-0) in the championship match.
“I’ve been wrestling since seventh grade, so the girls team has been a big help to me out there,” Rodriguez said. “I like how you have a team but at the same time it’s all about you, so it’s all about how much work you put in by yourself.”
Norfolk’s other semifinalist Tiearra Pollard was pinned by Crofton’s Madisen Petersen in 27 seconds at 120.
Victoria Maxey rebounded from a second-round loss to pin Lexington’s Karen Santoyo in 4:56 in a first-round 126-pound consolation match to ensure that all four Panthers who qualified for state will return for Saturday’s action.
“The girl Victoria Maxey lost to (Omaha Westside’s Regan Rosseter) is 41-0 and I think is ranked 15th in the nation,” Grey said. “Not many girls go three periods with her, and Victoria actually shot a double leg on her and drove her all the way across the mat. She was right there hanging with her, and Victoria Maxey is a freshman whose name people are going to know about before she’s done.
“Tiearra Pollard is just a freshman too and she’s got to come back and get third for the team (on Saturday).”
Joining Petersen as area finalists were O’Neill’s Paola Vergara (165), Pierce’s Kenzie Parsons (185) and West Point-Beemer’s Claire Paasch (235).
Wayne’s Ichell Rivas was a part of history as a participant in one of two 100-pound matches that began the first ever NSAA girls state tournament. She earned the second win, a 6-2 decision over Bayard’s Carlie McKibben before dropping her next two matches.