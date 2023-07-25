MADISON — A Madison County judge on Tuesday denied a request made by the attorney for Jeffrey Stewart, North Fork Area Transit’s former general manager, to reduce his bail from $500,000.
County Judge Donna Taylor said that bond for Stewart was appropriate as is. Stewart must post 10%, or $50,000, to get out of jail.
Madison County Public Defender Matthew Headley had asked Taylor to reduce Stewart’s bail to $250,000. Stewart has a home, a family and a business in Texas, Headley said, adding that Stewart was intent on working so that he could have the funds to retain a private attorney.
“He has no intention of avoiding this case or avoiding what's going on with this case,” Headley said.
The defense attorney added that Stewart had worked with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to turn himself in earlier this month and was cooperative with authorities.
Joe Hurd, deputy Madison County attorney, said Stewart’s bail amount was appropriate at $500,000, alluding to the fact that Stewart had left the United States for Mexico, as well as the allegation that he embezzled about $740,000 from North Fork Area Transit last year.
Stewart asked the judge if he could speak, telling her, “I understand there was this whole ordeal…”
But Headley cut Stewart off and advised him to stay silent.
The public defender also asked Taylor to amend the part of Stewart’s bail conditions that states Stewart may not leave Nebraska if he gets out of jail.
Hurd objected to amending Stewart’s bail conditions to allow him to leave the state.
Taylor denied the request, saying that it would be “premature” to discuss the possibility of Stewart going to Texas.
Tuesday was the second time that Stewart, 32, appeared before a judge since being charged with felony theft in December. He appeared before County Judge Michael Long on July 18 and was also denied a request then to have his bail reduced.
Stewart appeared without an attorney last week and had the public defender’s office appointed to represent him.
Headley asked the judge to continue Stewart’s Tuesday hearing to a few months from Tuesday so that Stewart could get out of jail and work for a few months so that he could afford to hire an attorney.
The judge again rejected Headley’s request, explaining that Stewart’s case needs to keep moving.
“I know it's difficult if you're not able to post your bond and get an attorney hired, but I’m not going to kick this down the road,” Taylor said.
Stewart was ordered to appear next on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
He was charged as the result of an investigation that began in December into allegations that he used North Fork Area Transit credit cards for personal expenditures, including at hotels, casinos, stores and restaurants. He is accused of misusing around $740,000 of the nonprofit’s funds.
A warrant was signed for Stewart’s arrest on Dec. 16, but Stewart wasn’t apprehended by law enforcement authorities until July 14, when he turned himself into U.S. Border Patrol officials in Brownsville, Texas, after having spent most of the previous seven months in Mexico.
Stewart’s charge is a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
He said last week that all he wanted was to be afforded the opportunity to hire an attorney "to prove that I did not commit these crimes and defend myself in the best path forward."