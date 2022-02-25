Second half surge lifts Wayne past West Point-Beemer

WEST POINT — Wayne used a second-half surge to turn away West Point-Beemer in the C1-7 subdistrict final on Thursday evening.
After the Cadets were up by four at the intermission, the Blue Devils got defensive and finished the game with a 53-32 win to advance to a district final early next week.
The Cadets stayed right with Wayne throughout the opening 16 minutes.
West Point-Beemer led by a bucket after the first eight minutes and then went up by the four-point advantage at the end of the half.
"I really liked the way we were playing at halftime," Cadet coach Jahn Kile said. "I knew they would come back. I just hoped we could weather the storm."
For a while, they did just that.
With the Cadets ahead 21-17, Alex Phelps hit a pair of free throws to bring the Blue Devils back to within a bucket 21-19.
Tanner Walling hit a 3 to give the Blue Devils a lead at 22-21 with 5:21 left in the third. Walling canned another long ball just under a minute later to make it 25-21 with 4:40 remaining.
"We started to hit some shots in the second half," Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said. "Then we just needed to take care of our business or play our game."
Wayne did that and then some for the final 14 minutes.
Grayson Meyer answered Walling's back-to-back 3s with a 3-pointer of his own to get the Cadets to within a point. But a third long ball from Brandon Bartos pushed the Blue Devil lead back up to four with just under three minutes left in the third quarter.
Walling grabbed an offensive rebound and found Carter Junck wandering around beyond the arc and Junck canned another 3 for Wayne to make it 31-24.
Miguel Perez scored inside for West Point-Beemer, but a great pass from Bartos to Daniel Judd put the lead up to nine as the teams went into the fourth frame.
"Perez is a good player," Sweetland said. "We knew we had to control him and stay on him."
The Blue Devils did a good job corralling the 6-foot-6 Perez as he finished the night with 11 points but only three baskets.
"We went toe-to-toe with them the first half and a while in the second half," Kile said. "We knew we would have to play a great game for 32 minutes to stay with them. We didn't do that."
The Blue Devils opened the final eight minutes with a 7-2 run to go up 42-28 with 2:46 left in the contest.
Perez hit a couple of free throws for the Cadets, but Wayne got baskets from Sedjro Agoumba on a pass from Judd, another assist from Judd to Bartos and a traditional 3-point play from Judd.
"Defense is what we do the best," Sweetland said. "We played some pretty good defense in the second half."
Kile likes the Blue Devils' chances from here on out.
"I think they are one of the top two or three teams in Class C1," Kile said. "I haven't seen anyone better than them. They can really play some defense."
C1-7 boys subdistrict final
WP-B 10 11 5 6 — 32
WAY 8 9 18 18 —53
WEST POINT-BEEMER (12-14): Kameron Hughes 0 0-1 0; Riley Penrose 2 1-1 5; Keegan Doggett 2 3-4 8; Miguel Perez 3 5-6 11; Grayson Meyer 2 0-0 5; Noah Ernesti 1 1-2 3; Jaylen Kile 0 0-2 0.
WAYNE (23-3): Alex Phelps 2 3-4 7; Carter Junck 1 0-1 3; Yair Alcantara 0 0-2 0; Colson Nelson 0 0-1 0; Brandon Bartos 2 1-2 6; Daniel Judd 3 10-13 16; Camron Weaselhead 1 1-2 3; Tanner Walling 5 2-2 16; Sedjro Agoumba 1 0-1 2.