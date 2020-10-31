PIERCE — Momentum was as difficult to hang on to as the football for both the Pierce Bluejays and the West Point-Beemer Cadets during Friday night’s first-round Class C1 playoff contest.
The teams combined for nine fumbles and three interceptions during a game that was tied twice — at 14 midway through the second period, and again at 21 after the Cadets’ Jesus Barragan returned the second half kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown — before the Bluejays scored three-straight touchdowns to wrap up a hard-fought 42-21 win.
The first of those touchdowns allowed Pierce to negate the immediate emotional impact of Barragan’s touchdown, but the points weren’t easily earned despite a 38-yard burst around right end by Tyler Race on the first play of the Bluejays’ possession.
A pair of unsportsmanlike penalties on the Cadets moved the ball to the 5-yard line, but a fumble and loss of 10 yards interrupted the drive before Abram Scholting connected on a throwback pass to Garret Meier who plunged into the end zone for a 28-21 lead.
Meier played a key role in the Bluejays’ next score as well, taking a direct snap on a fake put at midfield--breaking a tackle to pick up a crucial first down and maintaining a Pierce scoring drive that ended the fourth quarter with a 43-yard play-action pass from Scholting to Race which provided the Bluejays with their second 14-point lead of the game at 35-21.
“We had seen the way they lined up, and then they called a timeout,” Pierce coach Mark Brahmer said. “But the kids said, ‘Coach, it’s there.’ I don’t know if it was so much there, because when we came back out they had an extra guy or two that were there. But Garret picked it up. He really played well for us tonight--offensively he catches the ball real well, and defensively he’s just spot on, an all-state level player.”
The longest West Point-Beemer drive of the game, a 13-play march beginning at the 39, ended at the Pierce 25 on an incompletion, but an interception by Drake Repschlaeger at midfield gave the Cadets one final chance to respond.
However, two plays later the Bluejays’ Logan Moeller picked off Barragan and returned the ball 30 yards which, along with a West Point-Beemer penalty, set up the Pierce offense on the Cadets’ 15.
A pass to Meier led to a two-yard touchdown dive over the goal line by Michael Kruntorad that established the 42-21 final score.
Despite the 21-point loss, West Point-Beemer gave the Bluejays all they could handle throughout the game, even when Pierce opened the game with a 12-play 66-yard scoring drive, ending in a 4-yard touchdown by Race, along with a defensive touchdown--when Colton Fritz forced a West Point-Beemer fumble which teammate Shawn Rinkel turned into a 6-yard scoop and score for an immediate 14-0 lead.
“They’re good enough up front, they play really aggressive defensively,” Pierce coach Mark Brahmer said. “We knew we were going to have to throw the ball a little bit possibly in this game, so we worked a little extra on that.”
“Fortunately, we’ve got a quarterback who did a nice job, and we protected him relatively well, and we had some guys make some catches that kind of loosened things up,” he said. “At the half we just told them to settle down and relax. It was a good finish to end the first half with a score.”
Scholting completed 10 of 14 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns. Ben Brahmer caught 3 for 38 yards, Meier 2 for 28, and Race 1 for 43 yards — with each catching a touchdown pass — while Kruntorad grabbed 3 catches for 42 yards and Moeller added 1 catch of 19 yards.
Late in the first quarter, the Cadets fumbled away an opportunity created by recovering a muffed punt catch at the Pierce 35 and, moments later, squandered another short field chance when a bad snap to punter Brahmer contributed to a negative-yardage kick at the Bluejays’ 22. Eight plays later, West Point-Beemer’s possession — which had achieved a first-and-goal on the 4 — ended with two-straight incompletions from the 28.
All three of the Cadets’ touchdowns came on big plays, a 57-yard run by Alejandro Edeza, a 25-yard scamper and the kickoff return by Barragan.
“When you play a team that’s well-coached and has the weapons they’ve got in the backfield--their quarterback really runs the option well, their fullback is a physical kid, and their best running back was back playing tonight--you’ve got to be fundamentally sound and disciplined,” Brahmer said. “For the most part I thought we did pretty well.”
West Point-Beemer’s season ends at 6-4, while the Bluejays will host Wahoo in a rematch of last season’s Class C1 state championship game in the second round on Friday.
“We’ve got a shot to be able to redeem ourselves,” Brahmer said. “Last year we didn’t fare real well against them; they’ve got a great team.”
C1 playoff first round
West Point-Beemer (6-4) 0 14 7 0 — 21
Pierce (9-0) 14 7 14 7 — 42
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
PIE: Tyler Race 4 run (Chaden Roth kick), 7:23.
PIE: Shawn Rinkel 6 fumble return (Roth kick), 5:39.
SECOND QUARTER
WPB: Alejandro Edeza 57 run (Ivan Figueroa kick), 9:05.
WPB: Jesus Barragan 25 run (Figueroa kick), 4:19.
PIE: Ben Brahmer 15 pass from Abram Scholting (Roth kick), :36.
THIRD QUARTER
WPB: Barragan 90 kickoff return (Figueroa kick), 11:48.
PIE: Garret Meier 15 pass from Scholting (Roth kick), 9:02.
PIE: Race 43 pass from Scholting (Roth kick), :14.
FOURTH QUARTER
PIE: Michael Kruntorad 2 run (Roth kick), 4:34.