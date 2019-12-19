WAYNE – The Wayne State College women’s basketball team overcame a sluggish start to turn back Mount Marty College 84-73 here at Rice Auditorium Wednesday evening.
“I was very disappointed in our effort at the beginning of the game,” Wildcat coach Brent Pollari said. “Mount Marty was making shots and we weren’t, but we didn’t give the kind of effort it takes every night to win.”
The Lancers enjoyed their biggest lead of the evening of 17 points with 2:24 left in the opening 10 minutes before Wayne State started it comeback.
“It’s encouraging we came back,” Pollari said. “But we can’t dig ourselves in that kind of a hole and expect to make it all the way back night after night – the effort needs to be there from the beginning.”
Mount Marty canned a three just 14 seconds into the game to go up 3-0 and eventually led 28-11 with 1:26 left in the first frame.
The Wildcats started the comeback with an Erin Norling bucket inside and a Lauren Zacharias three-pointer with 1:15 left to make it 28-14.
Norling would finish with a game-high 19 points while Zacharias had 17 on the night.
“We struggled to score early in the game,” Pollari said. “Give Mount Marty credit, some of that was because of their defense – but some of that was because of our offense and our effort.”
The Wildcat effort picked up later in the first half and continued into the final two quarters.
WSC got it down to 10 points in the second quarter after a Haley Busse layup on a fast break with 7:52 left in the first half.
With the Lancers back up by a dozen with 5:20 left in the second, Norling started 16-0 run to get Wayne State back to even, 35-35 with 3:15 left before intermission.
Norling hit a pair of free throws, Busse hit a shot in the paint and free throw, before Norling made a shot inside to make it 35-28.
A Josey Ryan jumper near the bucket made it 35-30.
Zacharias was fouled on a fast break and made both charity tosses then canned a long ball to tie the score at 35-35.
Mount Marty would go up by six later in the period, 46-40 with 45 seconds left, but a pair of Norling free throws with 31 ticks on the clock brought the Wildcats within four at the break, 46-42.
The Wildcats took their first lead early in the third frame on a three from Norling with 7:17 left in the third to go up 49-46.
The advantage grew to nine with a Bongartz shot in the paint on an assist from Norling, a pair of baskets by Bongartz inside, the last one from another assist from Norling.
WSC went up by 10 twice later in the third and the score settled at 62-54 by the end of the quarter.
Wayne State would go ahead by as many as 17 in the final 10 minutes, but the Lancers hung around for the 84-73 final score.
“Once we got going we played much better on both ends of the court,” Pollari said. “We just can’t wait for that to happen, we need to make it happen from the start.”
MM 30 16 8 19 – 73
WSC 16 26 20 22 -84
MOUNT MARTY (7-6): Ali Kuca 3 4-4 13; Molly Koisti 6 2-3 14; Kayla Jacobson 3 0-0 8; Hannah Williams 2 6-8 10; Jamie Tebben 3 0-0 12; Lexi Hochstein 1 0-0 3; Peyton Stolle 2 0-0 5; Callie Otkin 1 0-0 3; Alexsis Kemp 1 2-2 5.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (8-3): Erin Norling 7 3-4 19; Brittany Bongartz 6 3-4 15; Autumn Mlinar 1 0-0 3; Halley Busse 4 1-1 10; Josey Ryan 3 2-2 8; Haley Vesey 1 1-2 3; Lauren Zacharias 5 4-4 17; Kylie Hammer 2 3-6 7; Ashley Gustavson 0 2-6 2.