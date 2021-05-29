Director leaving

DENISE HANSEN, the Norfolk Arts Center’s executive director, will be leaving her position but plans to remain involved for the long term at the arts center.

 Jerry Guenther/Daily News

Art is popular because it enriches people’s lives.

That’s been especially true for Denise Hansen. Serving as the executive director for the Norfolk Arts Center, Hansen said she has enjoyed everything about her job during the past seven years.

Friday was originally supposed to be the last day for Hansen, but she has agreed to stay on during June while a new director is hired. Interviews are taking place now.

Hansen said it was a difficult decision to leave.

“My husband (Bill) and I bought Uhop Entertainment,” she said. “About a month ago, we got more events and festivals and it is really growing, especially on the weekends.”

Uhop includes bouncy houses for children.

Hansen said she can’t be responsible giving both as much time as needed, so she had to give one up. Her husband also is a farmer.

“The arts center has been a special place for me,” she said. “I never thought of it as just a job, but it was something I love. I found a purpose and passion, and it is hard to leave. I know it is in good hands and I will stay involved.”

Hansen said the arts center would continue to operate regular hours with all the scheduled activities during the transition.

Hansen said she feels blessed from the support from all the patrons and the community.

