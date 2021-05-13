Sculpture walk being updated

Downtown Norfolk is getting a mini makeover. Our downtown is already a center for unique shopping and eating experiences, and it is turning into a hub of art and music.
You may have already noticed some of the new sculptures appearing in locations downtown. This month the entire sculpture walk is being updated and expanded.
Now in its third year, the sculpture walk is growing to 14 pieces of art. Traci Jeffrey of the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau says along with the additional two sculptures, the sculpture walk will be incorporating new locations on the recently renovated Braasch Avenue.
The sculpture walk is also expanding beyond our downtown. The Madison Arts Center will host a sculpture later this summer once work on the piece is completed.
As in previous years, visitors can vote for their favorite sculpture. Maps of the Walk will be available at the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce and on the Visit Norfolk website, which includes details about each piece and the artists.
Jeffrey says a downloadable Otocast will be offered as well. The Otocast provides an audio tour with details provided by the artists. The Otocast is free to download and is an enjoyable way to do a self-guided tour. For those wanting a more robust experience, small group tours can be booked with the Visitors Bureau.
Participants will explore the downtown area, learn about its history, enjoy tidbits from area restaurants, and view the sculptures.
One of the sculptures will be featured in the downtown’s new gathering space which will host a concert series over the summer. The new community space, art, and music in combination with our thriving downtown give Norfolk energy and a dynamic that rivals larger cities.
Sculpture isn’t the only art gracing our downtown. Last year, three new murals were painted by area artists. Adorning the sides of buildings and alleyways, the murals beautify the area while offering a distinctive glimpse into life in our riverfront town. There are more murals planned this summer, and the visitors bureau has an open call for all artists interested in participating in this year’s development.
Contact Jeffrey at the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau for more information.