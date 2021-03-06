The work of a renowned ceramic artist is now on display in the garden at the Norfolk Arts Center.
The piece, called a dango, was created by Jun Kaneko, who was born in Nagoya, Japan in 1942 and came to the United States in 1963. He has been based in Omaha since 1986.
His work has been displayed around the world in solo and group exhibitions and is in more than 70 museum collections.
The piece at the Arts Center was placed in memory of Margie Nichols by her husband, Tom of Omaha, and her sister, Helen Bradford, of Norfolk. The garden where it is located was created by Tom and Margie Nichols in memory of Margie’s mother, the late Marge Hoile, who was active in the Norfolk arts scene and instrumental in the building of the Norfolk Arts Center. Marge Hoile died in 2000, and Margie Nichols died in 2019.
“It’s a way to honor my sister ... and mother,” said Bradford, whose husband, Jim, was also involved in the project, as were Earl and Marilyn Mitchell.
In fact, the Mitchells of Norfolk, long-time Art Center supporters, first presented the idea of including a Kaneko piece in the garden to the Bradfords. The process of obtaining the artwork began a year ago, and the dango, which resembles a large vase, was installed in December.
“It’s a big deal,” said Earl Mitchell, who has visited Kaneko’s studio in Omaha and seen the large kilns used to fire the large ceramic pieces.
Although the piece is installed, there is still some work to be done to finish the project, including landscaping around the base, which will be completed this spring.
“It’s an honor to have such a sculpture made by a world-renowned artist,” said Denice Hansen, art center director.