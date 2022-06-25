Johnny Scott showed why he is at the top of the current Lucas Oil MLRA Series points list Friday night at the Off Road Speedway.
The Lac Cruces, NM, driver won the 30-lap Super Late Model “A” feature on the first of a two-night visit to Norfolk, seizing the opportunity to pass front runner Justin Zeitner with a slide job while navigating turns three and four, then held off Zeitner during the final 15 laps.
Zeitner from Malvern, IA, finished second after leading the first half of the race despite two cautions and a group of challengers which–along with Scott–included Chad Simpson of Mt. Vernon, IA, Aaron Marrant of Richmond, MO, and Norfolk’s Tad Pospisil.
The feature began with 21 cars but, following four cautions, ended with 15. The cautions delayed the leaders catching up to lapped traffic; however, the speed of those cars at the front of the pack brought them into the lapped cars within a few laps on three occasions, although the cars were spread enough that the finish was not impacted.
Scott’s win earned a $3,000 check, while Zeitner and Simpson finished in second and third place, respectively. Kolby Vanderbergh of Ashland, IL, took fourth place, with Pospisil finishing fifth.
Other local drivers competing in the feature included Eric Vanosdall of Hoskins (12th) and Junior Coover of Norfolk (13th).
Stephanie Reynolds of Norfolk recorded her first IMCA Hobby Stocks “A” feature of the season at Off Road Speedway Friday night.
Reynolds moved into the front of the 21-car field by using momentum coming out of turn two to pass the three cars in front of her following an early caution, then led the rest of the race despite six more cautions.
Neligh’s Nate Buck, who moved up from the outside of the eighth row, finished second, while Shannon Pospisil of Norfolk took third.
Also making an appearance Saturday night were the cars of the Midwest Stock Cars Association, competing in a feature won by Eric Cerny of Rogers, with Mike Ganskow of Columbus finishing second and Cory Proskocil of Ord in third.
On Saturday night, the MRLA cars will compete again, culminating in a feature with a $5,000 payout, along with regular points racing by the IMCA Stock Cars and the IMCA SportMods.
(Results: All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)
Lucas Oil MLRA Super Late Models: (21 cars) (A Feature) 1. Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM; 2. Justin Zeitner, Malvern, IA; 3. Chad Simpson, Mt. Vernon, IA; 4. Kolby Vandenbergh, Ashland, IL; 5. Tad Pospisil; 6. Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA; 7. Aaron Marrant, Richmond, MO; 8. Cale Osborn, Lexington; 9. Ben Schaller, Omaha; 10. Steve Stultz, Peoria, AZ; 11. Chad Walter, Jacksonville, MO; 12. Eric Vanosdall, Hoskins; 13. Junior Coover: 14. Jared Hoerle, Chambers; 15. Al Humphrey, Giltner; 16. Ben Sukup; 17. Travis Dickes, Madison; 18. Andy Eickhoff, Albion; 19. Kayden Clatt, Edina, MO; 20. Chris Johnson, Bloomfield; 21. Cole Wayman, Lincoln; 22. Kaeden Cornell, Willard, MO. (Heat 1) 1. Zeitner, 2. Pospisil. (Heat 2) 1. Marrant, 2. Simpson. (Heat 3) 1. Scott, 2. Vandenbergh.
IMCA Hobby Stocks: (21 cars) (“A” Feature) 1. Stephanie Reynolds; 2. Nate Buck, Neligh; 3. Shannon Pospisil; 4. Tim Pritchett, Jr., Beemer; 5. Wyatt Lehman; 6. Jordan Uehling; 7. Trent Johnson, Bloomfield; 8. Anthony Nelson, Randolph; 9. Seth Steinmeyer, Bancroft; 10. Dakota Spann, Wayne; 11. Jace Malasek, Emerson; 12. Jim Kimmel; 13. Tanner Uehling; 14. Trevor Frisch; 15. Kristy Rosberg; 16. Joel Magee, Palm Beach Gardens, FL; 17. Lowell Janssen, Yankton, SD; 18. Tom Marksmeier; 19. Chris Oberg, Wood River; 20. Joe Rosberg; 21. Zachary Sweigard. (Heat 1) 1. Oberg, 2. Nelson. (Heat 2) 1. Pospisil, 2. J. Uehling. (Heat 3) 1. Kimmel, 2. Pritchett.