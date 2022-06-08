Erin Schwanebeck should be well prepared for the June all-star Tilt-A-Whirl athletes can face following their high school graduation.
The Norfolk High standout returns to Northeast Community College’s Cox Activities Center on Saturday for her second all-star experience within an eight-day span.
After competing in basketball last week, this time Schwanebeck returns to where she will continue her athletic career in her chosen sport for the Northeast Nebraska all-star volleyball match at 3 p.m.
Going from all-star basketball to volleyball in a short span might be enough to make an athlete’s head spin, but Schwanebeck is used to quick transitions.
In addition to those sports, she also played on the Panthers’ soccer team.
“I think it’ll be pretty tough, but it’ll be good,” said Schwanebeck about the all-star sports transition. “I’m kind of used to it. I played three sports at Norfolk High, so I’m used to switching every week.”
Schwanebeck, who led Norfolk with 11.6 points per game this past winter, enjoyed her final basketball experience at last Friday’s Northeast Nebraska all-star game.
“It was fun just to play with different people,” she said.
But this week thrills Schwanebeck even more. She gets to play on the court where she will be a Hawk this fall in a sneak peak.
“I’m super excited,” she said. “It’s kind of like warm-up, a chance to keep playing so that I’m not too out of it once the season comes.”
Schwanebeck isn’t alone.
She is one of seven Northeast Community College volleyball recruits participating in the all-star match and is joined on the Dark team by Wisner-Pilger’s Lily Otten.
The other five are on the Light team: Wayne’s Kiara Krusemark and Sydney Redden, Wynot’s Karley Heimes, Lutheran High Northeast’s Lauren Buhrman and Stanton’s Savannah Siebrandt.
Oakland-Craig’s Bailey Helzer, who is an Arkansas State recruit, is on the Dark team.
Schwanebeck is already looking forward to officially making the transition to the college game following the all-star match.
“I’m really excited,” Schwanebeck said. “I think it will be a good challenge for me.”
She will be a libero or defensive specialist at Northeast Community College. She made a successful transition to libero for her senior year after spending her first three seasons at Norfolk as an outside hitter.
Schwanebeck led the Panthers with 655 digs last fall (37.6% of the team’s total) with an average of 6.3 digs per set.
It was a position switch she had been pondering for a couple of years.
“I was actually thinking about wanting to be a libero sophomore year, but I just didn’t ask or anything,” she said. “My coach (Dave Hepner) asked what I thought about it (before this past season), and I said that I loved it. I thought it would be awesome.”
Libero and the 5-foot-8 Schwanebeck are a more natural pairing.
“I’m not really tall. I can’t jump very high,” she said with a laugh. “But I think I can read the court very well. It’s just a good fit.”
Joining Schwanebeck in being Northeast Nebraska basketball/volleyball combo all-stars are Stuart’s Lexi Schroder, Wynot’s Karley Heimes, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Addison Schneider, Battle Creek’s Paytyn Taake, Clarkson/Leigh’s Kennedy Settje and Crofton teammates Alexis Folkers and Ella Wragge.
The match also will see Pierce twin sisters Elly and Jozy Piper compete on opposite sides. Elly was selected for the Light team while Jozy will play for the Dark team.
VOLLEYBALL ALL-STAR ROSTERS
LIGHT TEAM
Kiara Krusemark Wayne
Karley Heimes Wynot
Lindsey Kneifl Wisner-Pilger
Kennedy Warneke Pierce
Addison Schneider Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Paige Beller Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Sydney Redden Wayne
Lexi Schroder Stuart
Elly Piper Pierce
Lauren Buhrman Lutheran High Northeast
Savannah Siebrandt Stanton
COACHES
Traci Krusemark Wayne
Taryn Janke Howells-Dodge
DARK TEAM
Paytyn Taake Battle Creek
Bailey Helzer Oakland-Craig
Sylvia Cunningham Stanton
Ella Wragge Crofton
Lily Otten Wisner-Pilger
Kennedy Settje Clarkson/Leigh
Jozy Piper Pierce
Jadyn Meiergard West Point-Beemer
Kaitlyn Pochop Battle Creek
Erin Schwanebeck Norfolk
Alexis Folkers Crofton
COACHES
Cody Wintz Battle Creek
Zach Weber Pierce