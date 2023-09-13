SCHUYLER — A judge denied a Schuyler man’s request for probation on three sex-related offenses in Colfax County District Court on Wednesday.
Celvin Lopez-Cabrera, 24, was sentenced by District Judge Christina Marroquin to 5 to 10 years in prison for first-degree sexual assault, possession of child pornography and solicitation. Lopez-Cabrera, who pleaded no contest in May, had faced up to 70 years in prison.
His sentence includes 5 to 10 years for sexual assault, 2 to 3 years for possessing child porn and 1 year for solicitation, with the sentences for each conviction ordered to be served at the same time.
He also will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Lopez-Cabrera was arrested in January following an investigation by the Schuyler Police Department.
On Jan. 9, a police officer took a report of a sexual assault that occurred on Sept. 24, 2021, the day of Schuyler Central High School’s homecoming.
“Victim 1,” a girl who was 15 in September 2021, told the officer that she had sex with Lopez-Cabrera, who was 22 at the time, inside Lopez-Cabrera’s vehicle before the dance started. Victim 1 said she did not want to have sex with Lopez-Cabrera, but she felt like she had to because Lopez-Cabrera agreed to pick up Victim 1’s friend in exchange for sex.
Victim 1 said she decided to report the September 2021 incident in January after she observed another friend of hers, “Victim 2,” who was 17 in January, having a conversation with Lopez-Cabrera through the Snapchat app.
Lopez-Cabrera, according to Victim 1, messaged Victim 2 through Snapchat, offering her $300 in exchange for nude photographs and $600 for sex. Victim 1 said she became upset after reading Lopez-Cabrera’s messages and was trying to protect her friend.
Victim 1 also told police that she was aware of a 14-year-old girl — “Victim 3” — whom Lopez-Cabrera was contacting for sex.
Ten days after Victim 1 was interviewed by police, Victim 2 told police that Lopez-Cabrera offered her money in exchange for nude photographs and sex. The next day, she told authorities that she had sex with Lopez-Cabrera in November in exchange for money and a vape pen. She also agreed to send Lopez-Cabrera nude photos in early January for cash.
Victim 2 added that Lopez-Cabrera inquired about other girls who may be willing to have sex for money and offered to pay her $25 for every girl she would refer to him.
Victim 3 told police that she had communicated with Lopez-Cabrera, who offered her $300 for sex.
“Victim 4,” a 17-year-old girl, reported that Lopez-Cabrera offered her money in exchange for sex, but she did not accept his offer. Lopez-Cabrera sent her multiple explicit photos, she said.
Lopez-Cabrera spent less than a week in jail before bonding out. In exchange for Lopez-Cabrera pleading no contest, charges of sex trafficking, visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, child abuse and enticement by electronic device were dismissed.
Colfax County Attorney Bruce Prenda said cases like Lopez-Cabrera’s are difficult for everyone involved in the court process. But most importantly, he said, they’re difficult for the people who are personally affected.
Each of the four victims had things happen in their lives previously that put them in a position to be taken advantage of, Prenda said. At least three of them were victims of child abuse or sexual assault prior to becoming victims of Lopez-Cabrera’s crimes.
A clinical psychologist determined that Lopez-Cabrera would benefit from an extended time on supervised release. The county attorney was of the opinion that Lopez-Cabrera’s term of supervision would be best served on parole.
“In those situations, someone in the position of Mr. Lopez-Cabrera had to know that what he was doing was, at the very least, not right, if he didn't already know that it was illegal,” Prenda said. “These four girls — young girls — were vulnerable because of their ages. And that's a consideration that I believe should receive strong consideration from the court.”
Prenda added that behavioral health treatment would be available to Lopez-Cabrera at the Department of Corrections. He asked the judge to impose consecutive sentences for each crime.
“Punishment should be imposed to include a period of incarceration that removes him from the community for a period of time,” Prenda said, “so that the behaviors that gave rise to these incidents doesn't happen again and doesn't jeopardize other young women in whatever community he's living in, in the future.”
Paul Lembrick, Lopez-Cabrera’s attorney, asked Marroquin to consider probation.
On the surface, he said, to request probation on Lopez-Cabrera’s offenses may seem like a stretch.
“And the reality is, we can only put so much window dressing on what these convictions are,” Lembrick said. “Because on the surface level, quite frankly, they do shock the conscience, and they do indicate severe predatory behavior. They don't look good.”
But if one peels Lopez-Cabrera’s offenses back, it becomes clear that there are differences between Lopez-Cabrera’s case and cases that are similar in nature that may come before a judge, Lembrick said.
The explicit photos received by Lopez-Cabrera were sent by an individual of consenting age, he said. And there wasn’t any evidence to suggest that Lopez-Cabrera was selling the images, posting them online or sharing them with others.
The defense attorney said that the sexual assault is more akin to statutory rape, as opposed to an involuntary encounter.
With regard to the solicitation victim, Lembrick said she was introduced to Lopez-Cabrera by another victim.
“There was clearly communication going on by all parties involved,” he said. “I don't know if everyone was using everyone to some extent. But the fact is, Mr. Lopez-Cabrera was the adult and, as Mr. Prenda put it, at a minimum, should have known that what he was doing was wrong. And ignorance of the law is certainly not a defense — I understand that, Mr. Lopez-Cabrera certainly understands that.
“I don't know if it was a lack of maturity, selfishness of epic proportions or it was him coping with other issues going on. That’s what the treatment and therapy will be forced to unpack.”
But what was already known, Lembrick argued, is that Lopez-Cabrera was a law-abiding, productive citizen up until his present crimes, he had accepted responsibility and expressed remorse for his actions, and he is considered a low risk to reoffend. He also has will power and drive.
“And maybe some of those positive attributes were misplaced previously, which is why he’s in this position to begin with,” Lembrick said. “But I think in light of everything that's going on, in this case, if he can — through treatment and working with professionals — divert those things into the right areas of his life, I think he'll be highly successful.”
In addressing the court, Lopez-Cabrera said he was sorry to the judge, the victims, the victims' families and his own family.
“I feel so remorseful. I just made some bad decisions,” he said. “And I know there's no excuse for any of that. But I will take responsibility for what I did. I never meant for this to happen or to hurt anybody in any way.”
He said he hoped that the victims, their families and the community could someday find it in their hearts to forgive him, adding that he wanted to prove that he can become a better person.
Marroquin said she appreciated Lopez-Cabrera’s remorse, in addition to some of the steps he had already taken in response to his psycho-sexual evaluation. But the judge said she couldn’t overlook the significance of what occurred.
“As the state pointed to, these are offenses involving minors, and the court does not find that there is consent on their parts for this interaction that you had,” Marroquin said. “And it was predatory. Even though I understand there's low risk for reoffending given the (evaluation) scores, you initiated an encounter that was not consensual — illegal — with a 15-year-old.”
And Lopez-Cabrera perpetuated his behavior by using the victims to identify other young females, the judge said, adding that it was clear Lopez-Cabrera had used his financial means and maturity level to take advantage of those situations.
Lopez-Cabrera must serve 2½ years in prison, less credit for 5 days served, before becoming eligible for parole. He will be up for mandatory release after serving 5 years.