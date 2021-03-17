PORTLAND, Ore. — For discus thrower Jared Schuurmans, the postponement of last summer’s Olympics in Tokyo might have been a blessing in disguise.
Athletes from around the United States and the world had to make massive adjustments when they received word that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were going to be postponed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olympians had to adapt to new schedules of training and come up with different ways of training to be ready this year.
"It was different. We had to be more flexible than normal," said Schuurmans, who grew up in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School. "It's kind of unprecedented because you normally will have a season where you can gauge things from previous years. The style of training, the weight training, throwing, but having that extra year is nice because your body changes. Having the year off was a good thing."
Last March when sports around the country were being canceled, Schuurmans stayed optimistic about things being pushed back another year.
"I saw the writing on the wall, It didn't look good as things were shutting down," Schuurmans said. "So I went to my coach and asked how we were going to adjust."
Schuurmans used last April as a mock training month, as if he was still getting ready to go compete. He experimented with different styles of training, including high-intensity throwing. Then he transitioned into an offseason.
"I think I needed something to keep me motivated," Schuurmans said. "Going from 6 months of an offseason to having 12 months allowed more a down period."
Schuurmans lives in Portland, Oregon, where he has been lucky enough to have a workout facility for him to train at during the pandemic.
But Schuurmans was still coming up with different ways to stay in a strong, physical shape by hiking, backpacking and powerlifting.
He was doing anything he could to stay in shape physically and stay mentally focused.
"It was challenging for a while because it wasn't a traditional training," Schuurmans said. "It's tough being an athlete. Every two to three years your body changes. You'll need more recovery time, different training cycles and, being in my 30s now, my body adapts differently than it did when I was in my 20s. The biggest concern was staying healthy one more year."
Back in 2015, Schuurmans took home first in the discus event at the USATF Outdoor Championships.
The following year, Schuurmans suffered a shoulder injury while he was training for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.
"One of my biggest problems was that my training was going phenomenally, but then I got hurt. I had this shoulder injury that lingered on and on, so the biggest concern was to go train, get hurt and miss an opportunity to try out for the team," Schuurmans said. "It's been a transitioning period getting into a competition mindset and competing again. It's a different mindset, and I've been mentally knocking the rust off."
As the calendar turned from 2020 to 2021, Schuurmans has been slowly getting back into the normal swing of things when it comes to getting ready for the Summer Olympics.
With the additional year of training, that’s led to another year of growth and maturity.
The 33-year-old has been at the top before and understands what it takes to compete against the best in the world.
"Having gone through a couple Olympic cycles now, I've learned that being around athletes, that everyone in the Olympics loses their mind," Schuurmans said with a laugh, "but the more you can make it feel like any other season, the more effective your training is going to be."
Although Schuurmans has competed for the United States six times, he understands the light might be at the end of the tunnel so he is taking in everything he can in 2021.
"My whole season is dedicated to putting on the uniform for the seventh time. Next year is a whole different decision. It doesn't really matter the outcome, it matters with how one meet will springboard me to the next meet, to the next one and into Tokyo. Unfortunately everything comes to an end and another journey begins," Schuurmans said. "Retirement comes, whether it's the first year or the 10th year. Track has morphed and changed as I got older.
“For me, my body isn't holding the way it did when I was 23. I just want to leave in a good place so I never look back thinking this was the way I went out. I'm just taking it day-to-day."
The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for track and field will take place June 18-27 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The Summer Olympics in Japan follows a few weeks later and is set to start July 23.
Win or lose, Schuurmans is thankful for all of the support he has received from everyone over the past 20 years, dating back to his high school days at Norfolk.
"I really appreciated all of the support after all of these years," Schuurmans said. "I want to say thank you to everyone, including my family, friends, sponsors and everyone that has been a part of this."