Director Gary Schuurmans spent countless hours scheduling heats and field events for Thursday's 27th annual Norfolk Classic down to the minute.
But there was one item added to the schedule without his knowledge.
The schedule called for the boys 4x800-meter realay to be followed immediately by the girls 100-meter hurdles.
Before that could happen, however, retired long-time Norfolk High track coach Lyle Moeller took the microphone to pay tribute to Schuurmans, who was running his 27th and final Classic.
"You wouldn't be here today, if it were not for this man," Moeller said. "You'd all be somewhere else because without Gary Schuurmans, there would be no Norfolk Classic."
An emotional Schuurmans took the mic to say that the fans are who make the meet so special. "If people don't show up, there is no Classic. So, good luck, keep it going and let's run," he said pointing to the hurdles on the track.
Later, two giants of the area track and field scene were honored with Northeast Nebraska Track and Field Achievement awards: 2020 winner Chuck Olsen of Norfolk and 2021 honoree, Rod Hegge of Crofton.
Olsen, who took the Norfolk youth track program to new heights said the honor was unexpected. "What's really fun is being involved with all of these youth when they were in elementary school and then seeing them actually competing here today is really neat," he said. "It's fun to watch them all grow up."
Hegge said he felt humbled. "You look at the list of past honorees and man, am I in good company," he said. "I hope this track meet keeps going. Just look at the crowd and the kids feed off that energy."
After the last award had been presented, Schuurmans reflected on what could be his final Norfolk Classic.
"This was a great day. We had great weather and the wind cooperated as the meet went on," Schuurmans said.
"There are a lot of great memories and a lot of thank yous to people who have worked hard to make this meet go and have contributed to it over the years. Twenty-seven years and 27 more; we just want to keep it going."