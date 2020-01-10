LAUREL — The extended scoreboard on the west side of the gymnasium was not lying. Noah Schutte knew it, and so did everyone else in the building.
So when he stepped to the free-throw line with 26.8 seconds remaining, the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge senior was fully aware of the milestone that was within reach.
“I could hear the crowd. They were whispering stuff. I could hear them a little bit,” he said. “But I knew I had to go up and hit free throws just like any other play in the game.”
Schutte's mannerisms before both attempts — two dribbles and then spinning the ball in his hand before shooting — suggested that was what he did. The ball also did the same as 12 of his 14 attempts before that — through the rim.
Schutte finished with a career-high 40 points, one of the best scoring nights in school history, to lead Class D No. 4 LCC to a 77-59 victory here over Class C No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic in a nonconference rivalry game.
Schutte's night was the second-best scoring night by a LCC player since Todd Erwin took over as head coach. Dillan Wolfgram scored 41 points in a 78-70 loss against Crofton on Dec. 5, 2014, during his junior season. It was not immediately clear whether Wolfgram's outing was a school record.
“That was fun, wasn't it, boys?” Erwin said as he met with reporters after the game.
As a team, LCC blazed its way to 57% (25 of 44) field-goal shooting while holding Cedar Catholic to just 35% (22 of 63). The Bears made 21 of 29 free throws, while the Trojans connected on 11 of 14. Schutte ended the night 14 of 16 from the free-throw line, including 10 of 12 in the fourth quarter alone, while making 12 of 15 from the field, a result that Erwin believed was a by-product of coming off difficult matchups against Wayne and Bloomfield.
“Those teams are very physical and tough for him inside,” coach Erwin said. “Fighting through those two games really helped him a lot in this game, just to take one more dribble and go up strong, and he really did that and had a great game for us.”
Probably the most remarkable aspect about Schutte's huge night was that Cedar Catholic even threw a box-and-one with four defenders playing zone with one defender matched up man-to-man against Schutte.
“I honestly think we were a little bit intimidated by Schutte,” Cedar Catholic coach Matt Steffen said. “We were looking around for him, trying to get our shots off a little too quick.”
That allowed two of Schutte's teammates, fellow senior Ty Erwin and sophomore Evan Haisch, to finish in double figures. Haisch hit two 3-pointers in the final 1:58 of the first quarter to help give LCC a 22-14 lead, and Erwin broke through traffic around the right side for a layup just before the buzzer to give the Bears a 52-41 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
“We tried to box-and-one him, but we didn't do that very well,” Steffen said. “That's the problem with running a junk defense. Sometimes you don't execute it. The kids who hurt us — and I'm not saying that Schutte's 40 points didn't hurt us — but Haisch hit a couple of wide-open 3s and Erwin hurt too, so you can always second-guess yourself at the end of the game.”
Cedar Catholic closed to within seven on a Charlie Schroeder basket with 6:19 remaining, but the guests were held to two field goals in the game's final 4:48, leading to a game-ending 18-8 run by the hosts.
“They're a year older, and we've gotten to the point … you wouldn't think that it shouldn't take that long, but it takes two to three years for these kids to know that, in every contest, we're the team to beat if we do it right,” coach Erwin said.
Thursday's contest matched the definition of a rivalry game. Although the visitors never led outside of a span of 29 seconds in the first quarter, the Trojans never let the Bears enjoy a double-digit lead until the end of the third quarter.
That run was so crucial because Myles Thoene, who finished with a team-high 19 points, got a steal and layup with 3:32 left in the third quarter to put the Trojans within 43-40. Schutte answered with four points within 1:08 before sophomore Evan Schmitt bolted a corner 3-pointer in front of his team's bench with 23 seconds left in the third quarter. Jaxson Bernecker ended the streak of seven-straight LCC points when he made 1 of 2 free throws with 11.0 seconds left before Erwin's late drive to the basket.
Things got chippy toward the end when LCC scored 12 of its final 14 points at the free-throw line, starting with an intentional foul with 2:25 left that Schutte cashed in with both free throws.
“It's always a big game when we play Cedar,” Schutte said. “It was when we played Ponca too, and we got both of them. It really gives us a lot of confidence.”
LCC improved to 9-2 on the season. Thursday's win was just the third time this season the Bears have defeated a team with a winning record, but LCC now owns wins over two of the top four teams in the Class C ratings, including a Dec. 17 victory against Ponca.
Cedar Catholic dropped to 7-2 after a season-opening five-game winning streak, but the last six opponents are all .500 or better. Its two losses have come to teams with a combined 19-2 record.
“As long as we keep getting better, we can't worry about the wins and losses,” Steffen said. “Those will take care of itself.”
HCC 14 15 12 18 — 59
LCC 22 12 18 25 — 77
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (7-2): Tate Thoene 4-11 2-2 11; Brady Steffen 5-12 3-3 13; Charlie Schroeder 5-12 5-5 11; Dagen Joachimsen 0-1 0-0 0; Myles Thoene 6-13 3-5 19; Hunter Thoene 0-1 0-0 0; Carter Arens 0-7 2-2 2; Jaxson Bernecker 1-6 1-2 3. Totals: 22-63 11-14 59.
LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE (9-2): Evan Schmitt 2-5 0-3 6; Cael Hartung 2-3 0-0 4; Noah Schutte 12-15 14-16 40; Evan Haisch 4-8 3-3 13; Ty Erwin 5-13 4-5 14; Austin Hall 0-0 0-2 0. Totals: 25-44 21-29 77.