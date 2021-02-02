Schultze leads Schulze's Tigers to 14-2 start

Just so there's no confusion, Osmond's star senior point guard, Graysen Schultze, is not coach Todd Schulze's son. "If I had a dollar for every time I was asked that," coach Schulze said with a laugh.
For the record, they're not even related. In fact, they both spell and pronounce their last names differently. Graysen's has a "t" and is pronounced SHOHLTS-ee, while the coach goes by SHOHLTS.
T’s and E’s notwithstanding, Todd is very happy to have Graysen on his team. He leads the Tigers in scoring (20.8 points per game), rebounds (8.1), assists (5.0) and steals (4.1) while shooting 57% from the floor, 45% from 3-point range and 76% from the free throw line.
"You go through all those stats and you realize how efficient he is, doing all that and being a 5-(foot)-9-(inch) guard. It kind of shocks me, and he just does it night in and night out," Schulze said.
The coach added that Schultze saves his best performances for when his team is under the brightest spotlights. "It seems like when we play against our best opponents is when he really shows up and plays; so he's definitely been a guy our team has been able to count on."
Junior guard Ryan Schmit is second in all of those categories: scoring (11.5), rebounding (3.3), assists (1.8) and steals (1.5). Schulze said Schmit has taken on a bigger role this season.
"Last year, he was just a sophomore on the court with a loaded roster and was just kind of there to hit the open shots. Now all of a sudden, this year, we've kind of asked him like, ‘Hey, we need you to be our No. 2 scorer and you don't have a summer, really, to be able to work on it,’ " Schulze said.
"He's had kind of an up-and-down year as far as scoring points, but when he's on, we are definitely a much tougher team to beat."
The Tigers have lost just twice this season, falling to Hartington-Newcastle on a three-quarter-court buzzer-beater and later to Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Against teams outside the Hartington ZIP code, Osmond is 14-0 with victims that include Wynot, Creighton, Lutheran High Northeast and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
"That win against Laurel (on Friday) was big for us," Schulze said, "just kind of proving to ourselves that we can beat another quality team."
The Osmond coach has a deep bench and calls on senior Zach Huwaldt to man the post. "He's just a big, strong dude that loves to be physical. He had to learn this year that we need him on the court," Schulze said.
"Last year, he was kind of a sixth man; he could come in and bang around, but this year, he's really learned and become a lot smarter. He's really the only guy that can guard the basket, and you can definitely tell when he's off the court; it's harder for us to be able to rebound."
Schulze likes the production junior forward Stevin Hassler gives the Tigers off the bench. "We kind of look to him to just be a scorer," Schulze said. "He started the first several games for us but seems more comfortable having that role off the bench. He can be streaky, but if he's left open, he's a guy that can hit two or three 3s on any given night.”
Freshman Spencer Hille and Caden Wingert round out the Tiger starting lineup.
Schulze said Hille has led the junior varsity squad all year. "He was getting a few minutes at a time during varsity games early in the year and seemed to be making the most out of those minutes," he said. "He's started two or three games in a row for us now. He's pretty athletic. He does a good job around the basket."
Schulze said Wingert is a quality role player. "He's 5-8, 170 and most nights we have him guard guys that are 6-1, and like 225, but he just battles and fights his way through it. He's a guy that if he's left open, he can definitely hit it."
Sophomore Zach Reikofski and senior Brady Stech round out the Tigers' rotation while junior Bryan Solorzano and freshman Owen Severson both average better than three points per game.
"It's been kind of a new experience for me," Schulze said. "There have been years where I've played three guys off the bench, but most years it's been two and even one. But this year, going three-, and a lot of times, four-deep every game, it keeps our guys fresh, and I've been enjoying that part of it."
The Tigers are the top seed in the Lewis & Clark Conference tournament and opened Monday night with a narrow 54-53 victory over No. 8 seed Bloomfield. The Tigers will now face Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in Thursday's semifinal.
"As long as I've been here, (the Lewis & Clark Conference) has been a quality basketball conference." Schulze said. "It's nice to have that tournament to know you don't get an easy game. It's that time of year where you're trying to get yourself ready for subdistricts, districts and, hopefully, state, so it's nice to play against some quality teams."
The Lewis & Clark changed its tournament format this season, dividing what used to be a 16-team event into two eight-team brackets with the Nos. 1 through 8 seeds playing in the Lewis division and seeds 9 through 16 in the Clark.
"The thing that I like about it the most is that everyone gets three games no matter what," Schulze said. "If you're one of the better teams, then you get to play against three of the better teams, and if your team's kind of hungry to get a few wins, then it's nice to play three against teams you have a chance to beat."
Schulze added that he's happy the teams that advance to the championship game need to play just three games in eight days instead of four.
As the season winds down, Schulze said he'd like to see his Tigers become a little more consistent. "We've had some games where we get up big at halftime and we kind of relax a little bit in the second half, and I think that's something that when you get into the tournament, you've got to strive to play a full 32 minutes."
CONFERENCE TOURNEY FORECASTS
Four conferences that involve area teams will crown their league tournament champions in the next week. Here are the forecasts for each.
— East Husker (final at Midland University, Saturday): This one is wide-open. Expect BRLD to avenge an earlier loss to Howells-Dodge in one quarterfinal and to continue that run into the final after upsetting top-seeded Oakland-Craig in the semis. It says here that Class D No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family will win a barn-burner over North Bend Central in the other semi with the Bulldogs taking care of business over the Wolverines in the final.
— Mid-State (final at Battle Creek, Saturday): Pierce is the team to beat in this league, but it won't be an easy row to hoe for the Bluejays. Pierce should defeat Norfolk Catholic in one of two close semifinals, with Wayne over Hartington Cedar Catholic in the other. The call is for the Bluejays to top the Blue Devils for all the marbles.
— Niobrara Valley (final at Tilden, Saturday): O'Neill St. Mary's has been, without question, the class of this league since the beginning of the season, and there's no reason to believe anything will change in the next five days. Expect the Cardinals to defeat Elgin Public/Pope John in one semifinal and Neligh-Oakdale to top Elkhorn Valley in the other, with the Cardinals defeating the Warriors for the league crown.
— Lewis & Clark (final at Laurel, Monday): The top half of the Lewis & Clark bracket is loaded, with probably the three best teams in Osmond, Wakefield and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. Look for LCC to squeak past both Wakefield in the quarters and Osmond in the semis. Third-seeded Walthill should knock off No. 2 Creighton in the other semi, with Wakefield avenging one of its two losses in a championship-game victory over Walthill.
CLASS D
There wasn't a lot of movement on the Class D chart over the last week. The top three teams — Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Osmond and O'Neill St. Mary's — all finished unbeaten in the past seven days. Top-ranked Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family had the most noteworthy win among that trio with a 56-53 road triumph over Oakland-Craig.
Howells-Dodge is still fourth despite an overtime loss to improving Battle Creek while Walthill moved from sixth to fifth despite not playing a game since Jan. 22.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge dropped from No. 4 to No. 5 after a three-point loss to Osmond and four-point setback to Wakefield. The Bears avenged one of those losses on Monday — to Wakefield — and could avenge the other — to Osmond — Thursday.
Seventh-ranked Wynot earned an impressive seven-point win over Class C2 Ponca, and Humphrey St. Francis went 2-0 against Norfolk's parochial schools over the weekend and remains eighth.
Creighton and Stuart continue to sit atop the ranks of the honorably mentioned. Both had chances to make cases that they belong among the elite eight this past week, but both fell in one-sided contests, Creighton to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Stuart to O'Neill St. Mary's. Bloomfield and Elgin Public/Pope John join the Bulldogs and Broncos in the H.M. category.
CLASS C
Pierce is No. 1 for the second straight week in Class C. The Bluejays earned an easy win over Crofton in the past week. Wakefield moved from fourth to No. 2 after a hard-fought triumph over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
Last week's No. 2, Oakland-Craig, fell just one spot to third after a home loss to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, and Hartington Cedar Catholic dropped from third to fourth as the result of its setback to 12-1 Dakota Valley of North Sioux City, South Dakota - a Class B-sized school.
BRLD is still fifth despite having a pair of top-flight games against Winnebago and Oakland-Craig canceled because of the virus.
North Bend Central remained sixth following a win over Wisner-Pilger, Wayne's low-scoring victory over West Point-Beemer kept the Blue Devils in the seventh spot and Battle Creek entered the chart for the first time in two months at No. 8 after earning victories over Howells-Dodge and Boone Central on back-to-back nights.
Last week's No. 8, Norfolk Catholic heads the honorable-mention list after falling to Humphrey St. Francis. The Knights are joined by Lutheran High Northeast, Boone Central, Clarkson/Leigh and Elkhorn Valley.