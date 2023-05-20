Schools: Unwitting part in absentee issues

One of the all-important lessons that students learn in school is to take responsibility for their actions. If they don’t study, they get bad grades. If they cheat, they fail. If they don’t apply themselves, they don’t get scholarships.
But what about schools themselves? Have they learned to take responsibility for their actions?
The answer is no — at least in terms of Nebraska schools and absentee issues.
I can remember reading about absentee issues in Nebraska schools many years ago, so it’s not a new issue.
It seems, though, that the issue has escalated, based on recent news stories. For example, most recently, a May headline in a daily newspaper was “Poor attendance plagues Nebraska schools, with one in four students chronically absent.”
And in September 2022, the headline of another Nebraska media outlet was “Skyrocketing absenteeism in Nebraska schools worries teachers, hampers learning.”
These latest news stories place at least some of the blame on the recent pandemic — and that is likely accurate. And, of course, there is blame to place on families that don’t do their part in getting their kids to school
But in all of the stories of absenteeism that I have ever read, no one seems to pin any blame on the schools themselves — and there is definitely blame to be pinned.
When people talk about school absenteeism, they are not talking about absences for school activities. These absences are, of course, excused — but they should be talked about nonetheless.
Schools and government authorities believe (rightly!) that being in school is important, so why is it that they not only condone, but actually encourage certain absences?
Students are encouraged to get involved in school activities (to stay out of trouble, to become well-rounded, to beef up their résumés for college, etc.), but being in school activities in Nebraska means missing many days of school for those activities.
For sports, speech, one-acts, quiz bowl, academic competitions, etc., kids miss partial or full days to compete. Kids who are in sports, in particular, miss multiple days in a season because so many athletic events are scheduled on school days and travel times demand early departure times.
Granted, kids in school activities generally have to make up their work ahead of time to attend these events. But if being in attendance at school is important — and it is! — then it isn’t enough to just make up work ahead of time.
School is more than a series of worksheets and term papers to do at home and turn in to be graded. At least, I hope it is.
Being in the classroom and interacting with the teachers and other students should be meaningful and educational.
It doesn’t matter that these absences are excused. They are still absences — which means that they still result in students not being in school.
Furthermore, when students are gone for activities, little work is done in many classes because so many kids are gone, at least in small schools in Nebraska, where a majority of the students participate in these activities.
In some cases, the teachers are the activity coaches and sponsors and thus are gone, too, and schools hire subs, some of whom act merely as babysitters instead of teachers.
In other words, school goes on — but in name only.
What is the motivation for those kids not in school activities to even go to school?
So, while schools are bemoaning absenteeism and the resulting problems and discussing what to do about it, they should not neglect to look at themselves. Schools, like students, should take responsibility for their actions.
