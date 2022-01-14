Christmas is coming — again — next week. My daughter and her boyfriend will be here to celebrate a belated Christmas with us, which has made me think about home economics.
Remember home economics? If you do, you’re probably “of a certain age” — and that age is not exactly young.
Home economics — or “home ec” for short, because even in those days everyone was too busy to waste time with a four-syllable word — was a class typically required for girls in junior high or high school to teach them how to do “women’s work.” It eventually came to be called family and consumer sciences, or some version of that — and more eventually came to be phased out of many schools’ curriculums.
I never really disliked the class, but I always felt that it was a waste of time in the school day. We had three units: Cooking, sewing and crafts. Although I learned a lot at times (other times, not so much), I felt — and still feel — that the main purpose of schools should be teaching academic subjects like English, math and science.
My mother was not really the domestic type, so home ec was my first introduction not only to a sewing machine, but also to many aspects of cooking.
At home, we always had a meal on the table, but my mother did not exactly love the kitchen. She did go all out for desserts when we had company, but, other than that, cooking was just something that had to be done. And it was definitely not an activity that she wanted to share with us kids — she preferred, in fact, that we stay out of the kitchen so we wouldn’t break anything or make a mess.
Even though I did learn useful info from home ec, I found the class ridiculous in many ways. My most vivid memory is of making cinnamon toast — in the oven. The one thing I did know how to make before home ec class was cinnamon toast — in the toaster. I couldn’t understand why anyone would make such a simple thing into such a big deal.
The other memory I have of the cooking unit is that each week would culminate in an actual sit-down “meal.” We were divided into groups of four, with each group having its own kitchen cooking area and table. The designated day of the sit-down meal was the best part of the week, but one of the stipulations was that we had to have a centerpiece for the table.
Each week, on a rotating basis, one of the four of us in the group was responsible for a centerpiece. I can remember that all of us invariably forgot to bring some centerpiece from home, and we would run around to various teachers’ rooms to see if they had anything that we could borrow for the occasion.
I’m sure there were lots of centerpieces that were not exactly the vase of flowers envisioned by the home ec teacher, but they checked the box so we didn’t get docked on our grade. “How was this even a useful assignment?” I wondered at the time.
With Christmas almost upon me again, though, I am thinking about centerpieces. I still think that cinnamon toast in the oven is ridiculous, but centerpieces on the table are not such a bad idea.
And although I’m still not sure if such niceties should be taught in school, perhaps it would be nice if more people knew about them.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.