School renovations are not a waste

Picture this: The workout for P.E. is in the lunchroom because of lack of space, the sinks never have hot water, the art and Spanish students must walk outside just to get to class, the concession stand and science rooms look like sardine cans and the band room floor is stained with spit and other suspicious fluids.
This is just a small idea of what our school used to look like before renovations in the summer of 2018. This, obviously, was not an ideal learning environment. While there were incidents like loud crashes throughout the day or walking through boarded tunnels to get to class, all the construction details were worth it.
The $14 million project changed a lot about the school. During this project, there was lots of talk about whether it was worth it. The discussion still stands as many schools are renovating their buildings. While the answer may not at first be clear, after lots of thought, I have come up with a definitive answer to this problem as a current junior at O’Neill High School.
First, I thought about the students' perspectives. Renovations are necessary when they are really needed. If a school doesn't have enough parking spaces or classrooms for all its students, then they are needed. For example, my school was recently renovated. We got a new gym because not everyone could find time to practice due to everyone needing the one gym we had.
The old gym was also outdated. Not only this, but some rooms were also old and did not have enough space for the students or the latest technology. The renovations also included new and updated science rooms and a new music room designed for optimal sound output. More students got time to practice in the gym, and the science program got a much-needed boost. The band and choir kids were appreciative of such an amazing room to practice in.
While the renovations did not solve all the school’s problems, it certainly met the needs of many students and teachers. However, I can also see the point of view that it is a waste of money.
Then, I thought about it from those who disagreed with renovations, most being those who no longer go to high school. Some may argue that it is a waste of money because not everyone's needs were met.
An example of this is the auditorium issue at my school, or lack thereof. The idea was thrown around during renovation but was thrown out for a new gym. Because of this, many students in the fine arts department are frustrated with the lack of appreciation for their department, as well as the fact that any performances must be in the old gym with the small stage and older technology.
The small stage is a hindrance to any one-act performance, and the microphones often malfunction, much to the resentment of the musical program. Any honor convocations or announcements of the principal must be given in the gym. Not only this, but the band and choir students' performances are in the loud and echoey gym, making their sound more lackluster. While they all still get by, I know many were frustrated with this outcome.
Overall, however, I do not agree with the sentiment that renovations are a waste of money. The students at my school work hard on athletics and fine arts, and the sky is the only limit for them now that there is a new music room and new gym. Not only this, but many students were happier after the renovations, and the hallway is never too crowded to get by anymore. The new concession stand doesn't require students to pile on top of one another just to make some money for their program, and while there is plenty of room for improvement, there have been amazing changes to the school.
Improvements lead to greater things for all people in school and improve the overall quality of schooling. The children attending our school are the future of the world, and they should be given all opportunities to succeed in their endeavors during their long time receiving an education. They can only have the best quality of education with room to grow, literally and figuratively.