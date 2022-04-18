Schools have been around for a long time. They are vital to educating the youths of the world to prepare them for the future and to, overall, prepare the world for the next new ideas. But this thought, this idea of school can only happen in an area, in a building so to speak, a school building, specifically. For kids to be able to become the next Albert Einstein, they have to go to a place to learn all of these things. But how on earth could they do that if the place is falling apart? That is where the renovations come into play.
A lot of schools in the Nebraska area have been renovating their buildings because let’s face the facts, they are not looking so hot. Bathrooms are falling apart, the walls are cracked, the lockers don’t shut properly. That doesn't sound like a place for a typical Nebraska teen to be hanging out in. We have to have these renovations to fix all of these things. Let me put it this way. Your kid would be much more willing to go sit in a building for eight hours a day if it did not look like it was this year's new haunted house. Now, this might be a little extreme for my school, but for others it is a daily occurrence of wondering if the light on the ceiling is really going to stay up there for the rest of the year or fall and take out a kid.
Now a lot of residents think this is just a waste of money, that schools should not use the taxes to fix themselves. I am really going to have to disagree with this argument. I know that if you do not have kids in that school, it would be a little harder for you to justify your taxes going to that. But, if you want your future doctors, lawyers and construction workers to have a good start, you might want to accept the fact that some schools need upkeep, and that is an OK thing to happen.
Even if it is not just fixing things, but expanding on a whole, that is still completely necessary. There are more and more kids everywhere and they need places to go to school, so the schools need to accommodate that and grow their physical size.
All in all, I feel that it is of major importance to the community and the students that remodeling school buildings occurs.