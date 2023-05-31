School physicals are just around the corner

Summers are busy with many activities, but it is never too early in the summer to start thinking about your student’s school physical. At Midtown Health Center, we are always preparing for the next round of school physicals to make sure every student receives the quality care they deserve. Jenny Staman, family nurse practitioner and pediatric provider, said it is important for parents to get their students in for a school physical early in the summer.
“We can address all of your questions/concerns prior to school starting,” Staman said. “Summer and fall are busy months for everyone, so this is a good time to talk about diet/exercise, current weight and height, and any learning difficulties they may experience.”
Staman emphasized that school physicals, or yearly checkups, are important to catch any abnormalities as well as stay up to date on immunizations. During these visits, patients can expect to have a hearing screen, vision screen, hemoglobin check and possibly a lead level check.
It is important to note that Midtown does not offer sports physicals but does offer full well child exams. Dr. Emily Vuchetich, chief medical officer and pediatrician, said parents can expect a longer exam but more peace of mind when it comes to their children’s well-being.
“We can completely examine a patient to look for any red flags for potential problems related to sports as well as any abnormalities before they become big problems,” Vuchetich said. “A thorough screening and examination can (hopefully) help prevent tragedies on the sports field.”
Staman and Dr. Vuchetich see all pediatric patients at Midtown starting from birth until they are 18 years old. Call Midtown today to set up a school physical with its pediatric providers, Dr. Vuchetich and Staman. Midtown does offer an income-based sliding fee scale for patients.
Midtown Health Center’s DocTalk is a collaborative effort of Dr. Emily Vuchetich, chief medical officer; Dr. David Seger, chief dental officer; Dr. Josh Turek, chief behavioral health officer, as well as Midtown’s other providers. For a full list of Midtown’s providers, as well as more information about Midtown, visit Midtownhealthne.org.