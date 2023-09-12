Nearly 15 members of the public spoke during a tense public comments section at the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday evening as a result of proposed property tax recommendations for the school district for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Those recommendations included a nearly half-cent reduction in the district’s property tax levy, a 5.38% increase in property taxes and a budgeted 2.38% jump in the district’s general fund dollars.
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said the climb in the district’s general fund was attributed to “large increases” related to staff salaries and benefits, transportation, utilities and contracted services and would have been supplemented via cash reserves to minimize the increased effects on taxpayers. That budget increase is also paired with a nearly half-cent reduction in the district’s property tax levy, which includes $1 directed at the general fund and five cents for the special building fund.
But because of the special building fund levy, the district would have been required to adopt a resolution permitting the exceeding of NPS’ property tax lid and attend the Madison County joint public hearing on Thursday, Sept. 21. This resolution was later tabled by the board at Monday’s meeting.
Opponents of the recommendations, which represented the majority of speakers at Monday’s meeting, pointed to Gov. Jim Pillen’s recent calls to school leaders to deliver property tax relief, cited ongoing inflation and other tax increases and emphasized the financial pinches the impoverished, retired or those on fixed incomes may face during the nearly hour and a half of comments.
On the other hand, current and former NPS employees championed the reasons behind the general fund increases, including wage hikes to increase competition with area schools, accommodate ballooning enrollment numbers and promote participation in the arts.
The expansion and renovation project for Norfolk Middle School, expected to be funded partially by the levy for the special building fund, drew its share of polarization on Monday.
Kay Francavilla, one of the first speakers who advocated against the budget increases, said she has witnessed the toll increased property taxes has taken on her patients at the Norfolk Senior Center and urged the school to reduce expenses.
“It is time for our school district to tighten our bills and to find ways to fundraise to cut nonessential expenses,” Francavilla said. “Does that mean we may have to delay the proposed changes to the middle school? Would it be nice to have a larger update to the middle school? Absolutely. I’d like to drive a newer car, too.
“There are means, and there are wants. It shouldn’t be just the taxpayers that learn to live within their means.”
Chuck Hughes, principal of Norfolk Middle School, detailed the crowded conditions and different inconveniences students, teachers and paraprofessionals experience at the school.
“Currently, we have zero open spaces to add classroom or work spaces for any additions that may need to come our way. … We utilize every single room that we have to meet our needs to the best of our abilities,” he said.
He reiterated how the proposed remodel would add spaces to meet the needs of students, especially those participating in the arts, and said the fifth grade band room at the school was essentially an “office space” area that has been soundproofed.
“It is definitely not ideal, but we do the best we can,” he said.
Tyler Beranek, assistant principal at the middle school, echoed much of what Hughes described and spoke on the entrance at the school.
“We are not a secure entrance. Yes, we buzz people in, but then we’re taking a lot of faith that they will walk the right path (to the office). ... But then we put (students) in a situation where somebody can just walk up the stairs and if I’m not in my office, Mr. Hughes isn’t in his office, we’re relying on our secretaries to jump out of the window to track someone down,” he said.
Rich Riley of Norfolk inquired about the cost of the school renovation and expansion, but Thompson said she did not want to reveal the total to avoid skewing the bids of the project.
“But you’re asking the public to guess and pay the taxes for it,” Riley said.
And after additional inquiry from Riley, Thompson said the project would cost around $8 million.
Riley suggested using the $8 million in funds now saved in the special building fund and lower the levy to “save the taxpayers some money.”
Thompson said the district could not use the fund dollars because some of that is allocated to other projects.
A MOTION approving a property tax authority resolution resulting in a 1.1% increase to the district’s property tax authority failed after board members Teri Bauer, Lindsay Dixon and Cindy Booth disapproved the resolution, while Brenda Carhart, Beth Shashikant and Sandy Wolfe voted in the affirmative.
Shashikant said the middle school expansion was “really needed” and noted how costs for construction would increase the more the project is postponed. Carhart shared a similar position.
Booth shared her experience as a former music teacher who taught at the middle school and sympathized with the issues surrounding the fine arts at the school but said she could not approve raising the levy “in good conscience.”
“I think we can come up with some creative ways of financing a remodeling … and maybe come up with some creative ways to work around the situation with the fine arts,” Booth said.
Shashikant pointed out how remodeling can’t create space needed for additional classrooms.
Carhart supported the five cent levy for the special building fund and said it was fiscally responsible for the school to finish the project.
“It will be cheaper to do it this year than if we put it off and put it off. The problem of it being safe and secure is not going to go away. The problem of the arts being crowded is not going to go away, so I think we need to address the problem now when things will be cheaper,” Carhart said.
She said the special building levy could be lowered once the project is paid off without incurring interest or any other fees.
Bauer said the issue with the school expansion is not about support, but rather about asking for more money from taxpayers. She also thought the school could find funds for the project somewhere in the budget.
“I agree with Teri on that. I think the money’s there, we just need to budget for it properly. (I’m) not fully convinced that’s being done,” Dixon said.
After the resolution failed to pass, Thompson said she would work with Doug Lewis, assistant superintendent for business services at Papillion-La Vista school district, to “carve out” funds from the special building fund without exceeding the property tax request authority.