MADISON — Emily White is the principal at Trinity Lutheran School in Madison.
She and her staff work to create an environment where children are challenged, nurtured and championed. And it can be accomplished easily — even in this day of COVID-19 regulations — by providing a lot of individual attention and room for students to learn.
When there are just 32 students in the entire pre-K to eighth grade school, it is easy to teach to the student, including challenging the students who are ready for more intense studies. Classes began Monday, Aug. 17.
At a time when many parochial schools are closing, Trinity Lutheran remains focused on its mission of educating students in the Missouri Synod-Lutheran faith.
“Most of our schools (Missouri Synod) are still fairly rural,” said the Rev. Todd Kollbaum, who teaches religion to some of the upper grades. “We pride ourselves on being able to give a lot more one-on-one. That’s a huge factor for us.”
Students know each other. New teachers learn all the students’ names and personalities quickly. Plus, they know the parents.
“I think the relationships that we have between students is a strength, too,” said White, who is both the principal and a teacher. “It’s not unusual to see something like eighth graders and kindergartners out there at recess shooting hoops together. They form relationships with different kids and ages. It’s neat to see.”
It’s not unlike the old country school, although everyone isn’t taught in a single classroom.
Kollbaum said he feels fortunate because the school has a lot of parents who care and are willing to get involved in any task that might come up, including mowing the school grounds.
White said students benefit from parents taking part in their children’s education. It shows beyond results on standardized tests.
“I think what we see also is that the kids are prepared for high school,” White said. “I know both places (Lutheran High Northeast and Madison High School) talk about our kids being ready for high school when they go up there. They are successful.”
Trinity Lutheran School began in 1906, with the main part of the current building constructed in 1961. It also has been supported by the Trinity Lutheran Church, which is even older.
At one time, it had full classrooms, some of which had as many as 25 students in one grade. Now, a lot of grades have three to five students. There are three full-time teachers and one who works part time.
White said Madison Public Schools also are gracious enough to provide resources for speech and other activities.
Trinity Lutheran also provides extracurricular subjects, including music and physical education.
“It’s going to be a little weird this year (because of COVID-19),” Kollbaum said. “We’re limited to what we can do.”
There will be more music theory this year, for example, which will benefit the students but might not be as fun for them.
Because the school is equipped to handle more students, teachers can easily provide social distancing and masks to meet any directed health measures.
But probably the biggest reason many parents and students choose Trinity Lutheran is so students can be taught about faith.
Religion is taught daily, there are classroom devotions and chapel takes place every Wednesday.
“Everything is Christ-centered,” Kollbaum said. “Miss Grubb is finishing up (her Lutheran teaching diploma).”
Michaela Grubb, who grew up in Tilden and went to parochial schools, said faith can be applied to every subject she teaches.
“If you’re reading a story in reading and someone makes a bad choice, we can talk about how that’s a sin and they can ask for forgiveness. In the reading, it’s not written that way because it is a reading book,” Grubb said.
Besides state-required teaching certificates, Trinity Lutheran seeks to have all its teachers earn a Lutheran teacher’s diploma, which is a theological type of training in the faith.
The Trinity Lutheran teachers know it is a challenge to keep parochial schools open with fewer students available and many families unable to afford tuition in this COVID-19 economy.
Yet, they said, the congregation has been extremely supportive of the school, which has helped to keep tuition costs low.
Kollbaum, who also works as director of rural and small-town missions for the Missouri Synod, has done a lot of demographic studies.
Kollbaum said he believes there will more people migrating from the cities into the rural areas in the coming years, so there also is reason for optimism.
“I think we are well poised here because of our relationship to Norfolk,” he said. “We’re so close, and even Columbus, so people can live here and have all the (benefits) of living there.”