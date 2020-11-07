Scholting shines as Pierce overpowers Wahoo

PIERCE — It would be easy to say that Pierce's 42-28 overpowering of Wahoo was revenge for last season, when the Warriors battered the Bluejays 35-0 in the Class C1 state championship game.
“We told our guys that this was an opportunity for them to, not so much get revenge, but get respect up to our capability and we didn't play extremely well (then),” Pierce coach Mark Brahmer said. “Hopefully, we earned a little bit of that back.”
Consider that respect earned — even though Friday's game was a different matchup, with both teams featuring new playmakers all over the field. It was those new playmakers who made the difference.
Sophomore quarterback Abram Scholting threw three first-half touchdown passes, all to different receivers, and completed eight of his first nine passes as No. 2-seeded Pierce built a 22-point lead through three quarters Friday night at the Pierce High Athletic Complex.
“It feels awesome,” Scholting said. “We really wanted to come out and show that we're still a great team, we can still play, and we wanted to prove that to everyone even though we lost a ton of really good players.”
With the visitors tacking on a touchdown in the final minute, it would probably be right to say that the game was not as close as the 42-28 final score might have suggested.
“To get beat by one of the best teams is … you can't hang your head too much,” Wahoo coach Chad Fox said. “It is what it is. They were the better team tonight for sure.”
The win set up another rematch for Pierce — a semifinal date with St. Paul, whose only loss to date was 55-38 against the Bluejays to begin the season.
“Our guys have continued to get better,” Brahmer said. “I think we're executing every aspect of our defense much better than we have in a long time … Offensively, if we continue to grow in our passing game and continue to chip away at people with our running game, which is what we're known for, we could have an opportunity to make it back down to Lincoln and finish it the right way.”
Pierce led 42-20 through three quarters, attributed in large part to the Bluejays taking control after Wahoo had scored a touchdown to pull within 21-20 with 3½ minutes left in the first half.
Neither defense had done much to slow down the opposing offense, save for each team committing a turnover, but Fox rolled the dice and went for a two-point conversion to try and take the lead at that point. That gamble didn't pay off as the Bluejays stuffed Colin Ludvik well short of the goal line, preserving the slim lead.
Two plays later, Ben Brahmer snagged a Scholting pass with one hand and raced for a 45-yard gain, and the Bluejays' bruising rushing attack did the rest with Tyler Race's 1-yard scoring burst putting Pierce ahead by a touchdown with 1:10 left in the first half.
“Our line was protecting well,” Scholting said. “Our receivers were getting open, were finding open routes, finding open guys, and I just threw it to them.”
That seemed to ignite Pierce's defense, which held Wahoo to eight yards on the final possession of the first half and then limited the visitors to two yards in the entire third quarter.
“They got that score right before half to swing some momentum back their way,” Fox said. “We just couldn't overcome their big plays in the passing game. That gave us some problems tonight.”
In the meantime, some trickery and a big play put Pierce in control.
The Bluejays rolled the dice with a halfback pass in the red zone on its first possession of the second half, and it resulted in jackpot — a 19-yard scoring toss from Ben Brahmer to a wide-open Luke Collison in the back of the end zone — and then the younger Brahmer caught the two-point conversion pass from Scholting for a 35-20 lead.
It looked like Wahoo had gotten a big break after an ensuing three-and-out when it recovered a muffed punt by Pierce at the 14, but after its first three plays resulted in minus-3 yards, Cruz Gleason sacked Wahoo quarterback Tate Gleason for a 12-yard loss on fourth down.
On the next play, Michael Kruntorad broke loose up the middle and outraced the defense for a 71-yard touchdown to put the Bluejays up 42-20.
That was more than enough. Pierce's defense held Wahoo to negative yardage in the second half until an 11-play, 85-yard drive to cap the scoring in the final minute.
Game notes
— Pierce outgained Wahoo 145-2 in the third quarter, but the Warriors had a 72-22 offensive advantage in the fourth quarter. For the game, the Bluejays enjoyed a 398-293 advantage in total offense.
— Kruntorad led Pierce with 111 rushing yards on eight carries, but 103 of those came in the second half, including his 71-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Race paced Pierce with 16 carries, which went for 61 yards. Scholting finished 8 of 13 passing for 176 yards, including the team's first three touchdowns. In addition to Brahmer's lone completion, the Bluejays had 195 passing yards.
— Friday marked the fourth straight year that the Bluejays reached the quarterfinals. Until 2017, Pierce hadn't made the round of eight since it made the quarterfinals or better five of six times from 2007 through 2012. That run included back-to-back titles in 2007 and 2008, plus another trip to Memorial Stadium in 2010. Pierce also made it at least this far from 2001 to 2003.
— Pierce's coach lauded the importance of home games. The Bluejays only had three regular-season home games this year due to a COVID-19 cancellation, but have had two home games thus far in the postseason. Last year, Pierce only had five home games out of 13 played. “It's nice to play at home,” coach Brahmer said.
Wahoo 6 14 0 8 — 28
Pierce 14 13 15 0 — 42
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
PIE: Garret Meier 6 pass from Abram Scholting (Chaden Roth kick), 8:44.
PIE: Ben Brahmer 7 pass from Scholting (Roth kick), 5:58.
WAH: Cooper Hancock 47 pass from Tate Nelson (PAT failed), 3:40.
SECOND QUARTER
WAH: Colin Ludvik 1 run (Hancock pass from Nelson), 11:21.
PIE: Logan Moeller 51 pass from Scholting (Roth kick), 8:56.
WAH: Ludvik 12 run (PAT failed), 3:30.
PIE: Tyler Race 1 run (PAT failed), 1:10.
THIRD QUARTER
PIE: Luke Collison 19 pass from Brahmer (Brahmer pass from Scholting), 6:35.
PIE: Michael Kruntorad 71 run (Roth kick), 2:24.
FOURTH QUARTER
WAH: Andrew Waido 16 pass from Nelson (Sebastian Lausterer pass from Nelson), 0:34.