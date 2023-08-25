Norfolk High pitcher Jessica Schmidt feels back to 100% after battling an ankle injury.
That was very obvious on Friday.
The senior left-hander retired all 12 batters she faced to record an abbreviated perfect game in the Panthers’ 11-0 rout of Lincoln Northeast at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. The game ended in the fourth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.
“It feels really good, especially for me because I’ve been dealing with a sprained ankle,” Schmidt said. “So getting out there and getting my funk back felt amazing.”
Schmidt needed just 41 pitches with 30 of those going for strikes. She knew early on that it could be an especially quality outing.
“First inning I could tell for sure,” she said. “Warm-ups were good, too.”
Schmidt said as usual her screwball was her most effective pitch, although with only 11 balls thrown to the 12 batters, all of her pitches were hitting their spots.
“We asked her to throw strikes and pound the zone, and good things will happen,” Norfolk High coach Derek Siedschlag said. “They’re not a bad hitting team. They put the ball into play against other teams, and Jessica just threw strikes.
“When she hits her spots, she’s really good, and when she doesn’t, teams will hit her. Tonight was really good for everyone all around.”
Schmidt said practice led to her efficient outing.
“We worked in practice on hitting the zones,” she said. “We were pitching live to the batters and working on spots. It kind of showed through the game.”
An error-free game by the defense included some more-than-routine plays, including a diving stop and throw to first base from her knees by Emerson Waldow at second base.
“It’s very nice to know that I have a strong defense behind me,” Schmidt said.
After going 1-3 to start the season last week, this was the type of complete effort the Panthers wanted.
“We talked before the game about going out, having fun and just enjoying the moment,” Siedschlag said. “The last four games, everything has been difficult. Things haven’t gone our way. Today they played the ball the way they know how to play. They’ve been playing since they were 8, 9 years old.”
Already leading 2-0, the Panthers broke things open against the Rockets (0-2) with five runs in the second inning.
Kylie Baumgard hit a bases-clearing double to center field to make it a 6-0 lead. Baumgard and Waldow drove in four runs apiece from the No. 2 and 3 spots in the batting order.
“That was a lot of good team at bats,” Siedschlag said of the second inning. “We went deep into counts with a lot of full counts, foul ball, foul ball, then hit up the middle. That just wears on teams.”
Norfolk had nine hits over its three innings.
The Panthers were forced inside this week to practice at the Norfolk Family YMCA for one to two hours daily because of the heat. Siedschlag said the focus was mainly on batting since there wasn’t room to work on fielding while sharing space with the football team, and he felt that paid off with the team’s offensive performance.
Norfolk looks to carry that momentum into Saturday’s Lincoln Public Schools invite. The Panthers face Class A No. 1-rated Gretna, Lincoln Southeast and Class B No. 7 Norris starting at 4:30 p.m.
Lincoln Northeast 000 0 – 0 0 1
Norfolk High 254 x – 11 9 0
WP: Jessica Schmidt. LP: Hailey Leininger. 2B: (NOR) Kylie Baumgard 2. 3B: (NOR) Emerson Waldow.