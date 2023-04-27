University of Nebraska Board of Regents member Jim Scheer spoke Wednesday afternoon at the Madison County GOP meeting on rules and effective compromise in governmental bodies.
The longtime Norfolkan drew on his experience as speaker of the Legislature, as well as his time serving on local and state school boards, to discuss the current state of the legislative session, in front of a small crowd at Black Cow Fat Pig in Norfolk.
An ongoing filibuster effort by a number of state senators against a bill that seeks to ban gender-affirming health care for transgender youths has led to a slower session than usual.
In response to audience comments comparing slow progress and communication difficulties in state legislative and administrative bodies to a recent disagreement over hiring policy within the Norfolk school board, Scheer stated that he believed the local problem sounded as though it was caused by having a school board split down the middle.
“No one does something in a vacuum,” Scheer said.
He went on to discuss similar disagreement resolution issues he had witnessed during his last year in the Legislature, stating that senators were not able to get to know each other as well as in the past, which led to difficulty reaching compromises.
“It’s real easy to be a jerk to someone that you really don’t know,” Scheer said, “but if you take the time to get to know people, I think you have more civil discourse, and you can get more things done. … if both legislatively and a lot of boards have been stymied, you need to do a better job of working with each other, and not necessarily just in an official capacity. They have to do a better job of getting to know each other.”
He explained that, at a state level, legislators who are considered Republican or Democrat do not always vote along expected party lines on some issues, so getting to know fellow legislators can make it easier to reach compromises on legislation.
Scheer also added that rules changes to prevent filibustering would not necessarily lead to meaningful improvements in the Legislature’s functioning and could even work against rural interests.
“You have to be careful what you wish for,” he said, regarding an audience member raising the idea of changing the number of votes required for cloture. Scheer stated that the number of rural senators is dwindling and that lowering the vote threshold for cloture could lead to rural interests being voted down.
“It’s not just a (Republican) or (Democrat) question,” Scheer said.
One audience member asked if changing the Legislature to a bicameral would help maintain rural representation at the state level, to which Scheer responded it “wouldn’t make any difference.”
Both a bicameral and a unicameral Legislature still would have representation based on population, Scheer stated, which would not change the basic balance of representation at the state level.
“The federal government, the Supreme Court has already said one man, one vote,” Scheer said.