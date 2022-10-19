Only two minutes after I had listed a dresser online for sale, someone was interested. I was ecstatic that the dresser would not only be off our hands, but we’d get a little cash besides and in such short time. The buyer must have been searching for dressers for months, I thought, judging by his eagerness to get the deal closed.
He texted that he’d have a friend get the dresser, which again showed how much he wanted a dresser when he was willing to pick it up at 7:30 a.m. on a Sunday. I told him it would have to be in the afternoon, and then he asked for my address. I took a second to answer as I was getting a cup of coffee and he asked again with a few question marks letting me know he wasn’t happy that I took so long to answer. I gave him the address and then he wanted a phone number, which I also gave as people get lost sometimes even with GPS directing them.
I mentioned payment and he said he’d use Venmo, which I use a lot with the kids. The money goes to their bank account out of mine and I have to OK it first so I was fine with him paying me via Venmo. Then it started to get fishy.
He said he had a business account so since the dresser was only $200, he had to Venmo me $500 and I could just pay him back the difference. He said to check my email for proof he had paid me, which I did. The email looked like it came from Venmo confirming he’d paid me $500 but, funny thing, my Venmo account wasn’t showing any such deposit. Then I looked a little closer at the email. It wasn’t from Venmo after all, even though he made it look official with the logo and all; however, the return address was some fake address that made it obvious this person was taking time on a Sunday morning to look for people who were so anxious to sell their item, they’d pay money to do it.
At this point, I texted him I was onto him and was going to call the police, which I didn’t do although I did block him from ever attempting to contact me again. It was a little scary and worse, in the past two weeks, I’ve had at least four more people attempt to scam money from me by showing interest in the dresser and another item I had listed for sale. I’m thinking they must do this as their full-time job, and it must be worth it. After all, I was ready to sell a dresser to someone who asked if “if it had been used much.” It must be on their list of questions to ask.
So I guess it’s just like the attempted snake oil sales made to our ancestors. Unfortunately, you forever have to be on the lookout for someone trying to take you.