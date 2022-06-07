Sometimes I still can't believe how much life has happened in 12 short months.
A little over year ago, my husband and I took his parents out on our boat at Willow Lake in Pierce. We had a great time laughing and reeling in bass, crappie and a nice northern pike.
At the time, Led and I were harboring a secret — we were expecting a little one. There were tears of joy a few weeks later when we shared the news.
Before that announcement, we lived for the outdoors. We enjoyed traipsing through the woods in search of deer and spending hours floating on the water waiting for fish to bite.
Recently, my husband and I celebrated half a decade of marital bliss — and in that time, we've covered a lot of ground. From hikes in the wild mountains of Wyoming to South Dakota fishing expeditions and hunting trips in the lonely Nebraska Sandhills. I often revisit some of those wonderful memories and ponder at the parallels in our stories.
Long before I ever held a tag, I was with my husband when he dropped his first deer. Five years and about a mile away, I harvested my first doe. Both experiences were thrilling, and it was so special to share that with each other.
In some ways it seems like everything comes full circle. When my husband and I were about to get married, he presented me with a fishing pole as a wedding gift. The now well-worn Pflueger rod was shiny and white with teal blue accents (He knows my favorite color well). The pole was on display at our wedding with pictures of us pinned up along the line.
Recently we purchased our son's first fishing pole. It may be made of plastic with flashing lights and plays catchy tunes, but he's already fascinated by it. I think it's safe to say he's going to grow up to be just like his daddy, and that is going to happen before we know it.
All my rambling comes down to this: As much as things change, they also stay the same.
Next week I will be transitioning onto a new career path. It was a difficult decision to make after more than five years at the Daily News. However, I am very excited for my new position at Daycos in Norfolk.
Saying goodbye to the many individuals who have helped me along the way will be a most difficult task. The people I've worked alongside all these years became more like family. I am beyond grateful for the opportunities and the friendships this position has given me. I've learned so much from my coworkers and editors, and I wouldn't be who I am without their support and encouragement.
Despite this life change, I still have a lot of writing left to do. My column will live on, but adapt and reflect the developments in my life and my family.
Instead of hauling the boat to the lake every weekend, we often find ourselves on the floor making googly eyes at a smiling baby face. Now our outdoor adventures are walks in the backyard and pushing a stroller around the block. A typical evening includes dressing my son in camo pajamas and reading “The ABCs of Hunting” before bed. I may not be in the field or on the water as much, but I have important work to do. Motherhood has been the most rewarding experience and I'm only a few months into the journey. Raising a kind young man with a passion for all things wild is going to be the time of my life.
Stay tuned, for there will be more bullets and bobbers in my future and more tall tales to tell.