WISNER – Eliseo Sarmiento could have felt like a victim of bad luck or bad timing during some of Tuesday’s Class C2, Subistrict 4 semifinal game.
Twice the Wakefield junior guard saw would-be baskets nullified when coach Joe Wendte called timeouts a hair before he released a shot. The second was on a 3-pointer that would have put the Trojans ahead of Wisner-Pilger with 2.4 seconds left.
But Sarmiento got a redo, and he made the most of it.
He hoisted a 3-pointer from the right corner that bounced off the rim high above the backboard before coming down through the basket after the buzzer had sounded.
That ignited a celebration from Wakefield’s bench for a 57-55 victory.
Sarmiento, who had 18 points, said he wasn’t even the initial target on the inbound play following the timeout.
“We were looking for Cade Johnson up in the post,” he said. “But when they all started collapsing, I just knew I had to take the last shot and try to win the game. It came out our way.”
He didn’t initially think he had fired a game-winner.
“When it first hit the rim, I thought ‘game over,’ Sarmiento said. “But when it bounced in all my teammates were going crazy, so I was excited for my team.”
Wakefield 57, Wisner-Pilger 55, final. Eliseo Sarmieto with the game winner. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/mZdhls31UP— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) February 23, 2022
Wendte also thought the Trojans (18-6) were going to suffer a tough loss at first when the shot didn’t go through at first.
“It went up at just the right angle so it looked like it still had a chance,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting it to go in, but when you put up that many shots and work at it as much as he does, sometimes the ball bounces your way at key moments. That’s what happened.”
That kept Wendte from really regretting calling the timeout that barely preceded a Sarmiento swish on a 3-pointer from the right wing.
“We were trying to get more of an open look than it looked like when we crossed halfcourt,” he said. “But that’s a way to cover up a coach’s mistake trying to get cute on calling timeouts.
“Shooters shoot, and Eliseo gets plenty of them up. He deserves this.”
Sarmiento quickly shook off the nullified 3-pointer.
“I was like, what the heck just happened?” he said. “But we drew it up again and it turned out all good in the end.”
It was a wild final 10 seconds in the game.
Initially it looked like Wisner-Pilger’s Hunter Palmer was going to be the hero. After shooting 1-for-11, he swished a 3-pointer from the left wing with nine seconds left to give the Gators (11-14) a 55-54 lead after trailing by 12 midway through the fourth quarter.
But Wakefield didn’t panic.
“We still had plenty of time to get the ball down the court, get a couple of passes and get the best shot that we could take,” Wendte said. “Time wasn’t an issue. It was just making sure that we got a good attack.
“We had a couple passes off there, and that’s why I called the timeout.”
Despite having been outscored 15-2 at that point – and it could have been worse if Wisner-Pilger hadn’t missed seven free throws – the Trojans were still confident about their final possession.
“We are a team that gives 110% right to the buzzer,” Sarmiento said. “We knew we had it in the bag.”
Johnson finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Trojans, who didn’t substitute until Armando Villa fouled out with 1:23 remaining. The second sub was made when Johnathan Birkley picked up his fifth foul with 35 seconds left.
“We were a little bit shorthanded tonight, but I trust those guys,” Wendte said. “They work hard in practice. I put in guys who I felt were going to play defense and pull down a couple rebounds at the end. They did their job.”
Spencer Batenhoarst led Wisner-Pilger with 21 points while Jack Knust added 14.
Wakefield won its two meetings this season with the Gators by a total of three points. Now it faces Class C No. 2-rated Howells-Dodge in Thursday’s final.
The Jaguars cruised past Tri County Northeast 82-41 behind 18 points from Lance Brester and 17 by Blake Sindelar.
“They’re tough,” Wendte said. “We’re going to have to play hard and let the chips fall where they may.
“We played them last year. They’re bigger and stronger than last year, but I’m confident that we’ll put a good game plan together. We’re going to compete.”
Wisner-Pilger 15 13 10 17—55
Wakefield 12 20 11 14—57
WISNER-PILGER (11-14): Jack Knust 4-12 5-7 14; Beau Ruskamp 3-14 0-3 7; Hunter Palmer 2-12 0-0 5; Spencer Batenhorst 9-15 2-2 21; August Scholting 2-4 2-4 6; Owen Heller 0-0 0-0 0; Anthony Palmer 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-49 9-16 55.
WAKEFIELD (18-6): Johnathan Birkley 3-5 0-2 8; Armando Villa 2-8 2-3 9; Eliseo Sarmiento 6-15 2-4 18; Cade Johnson 9-11 1-1 19; Ryan Anderson 1-2 0-0 3; David Beltran 0-0 0-0 0; Anthony Valenzuela 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-41 6-10 57.
Tri County NE 9 10 17 5—41
Howells-Dodge 23 16 22 21—82
TRI COUNTY NORTHEAST (9-15): Michael Dickens 3; Brock Mackling 3; Nate Oswald 17; Ty Krommenhoek 6; Josh Oleson 5; Garrett Blanke 7.
HOWELLS-DODGE (21-3): Lance Brester 18; Aiden Meyer 8; Oscar Dominguez 8; Gavin Nelson 7; Brittin Sindelar 4; RJ Bayer 6; Blake Sindelar 17; Aandy Dominguez 7; Rylan Nelson 3.