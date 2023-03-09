Santee's season ends in shocking fashion

LINCOLN — The Santee Warriors saw their 2023 season come to a shocking conclusion as they lost to the Shelton Bulldogs 72-68 on Thursday night in the Nebraska Class D2 boys state basketball quarterfinals at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Santee held a 68-67 lead and the ball with seven seconds left. Shelton had five team fouls and needed to give two more for the Warriors to shoot free throws.
Nunpa Torrez was lined up on the sideline at mid court ready to inbound. Before he could do so, Shelton’s Ashton Simmons fell to the ground and Austyn Saul was given a technical foul.
Santee coach Waylon LaPlante felt that Simmons flopped on the play in order to get a call.
“At the end, the referee made that decision to make the call. Looking at the replay, I think everybody seen it,” he said. “When you flop in high school basketball, it’s not good. When you flop in professional basketball, it’s not good. You get a technical foul in that crucial time of the game, uncalled for.”
LaPlante also felt that, at several points, many Bulldogs were falling fouls.
“We started seeing it late in the game. That some of the (Shelton) players were making flops. Trying to get flop calls,” he said. “I think, right in front of me, at one time, nobody was around a kid and he flopped down and screamed.”
Simmons made both of his free throws to put Shelton up by one. On the Bulldogs’ ensuing inbounds pass, Quinn Cheney was fouled and made one free throw to put the Bulldogs ahead by two with 4.3 seconds left. The Warriors then called a timeout to draw up an inbounds play.
Out of the break, Torrez tried to find Saul deep on the other side of the court, but the pass went out of bounds. Shelton inbounded, Simmons was fouled and he made both of his free throws to put the game away.
“I don’t know what happened. You don’t want a game to end that difficult or that situation,” Shelton coach Will Reutzel said. “I know Santee fought all 32 minutes and they played hard and came back.”
The Warriors got down 14-2 with 2:16 left in the first quarter. Saul converted a three-point play to get them going, but the Bulldogs stayed a few steps ahead to close out the period. Santee had seven turnovers in the period.
After the teams traded twos to open the second, Santee rattled off a 6-0 run to make it 21-18 with 5:43 left in the quarter. A three by Simmons gave Shelton some more breathing room and eventually got the team going on an 11-4 run.
Saul made two free throws for Santee, then Luke Gillming hit a three for the Bulldogs. Saul drove to the hoop for two with 25 seconds left, but Cheney hit a three of his own with 12 seconds left, giving Shelton a 39-26 lead at halftime.
This was Santee’s first appearance at the state basketball tournament in program history. As a result, LaPlante felt that jitters and poor shooting in an area larger than they’re used to put them in a hole early.
“Depth perception is probably big,” he said. “Our shots were going way to the left and I told the boys to zone in and look at that net. Do things that we did all year.”
Santee turned it on out of the break, going on a 13-1 run to make it a one-point game with 4:27 left in the third quarter.
Twos by Simmons and Riley Bombeck put Shelton ahead by three. Marquis Tuttle made it a one-point game with a layup, then Kellen Medina hit a three-pointer to give Santee the lead with 52 seconds left. TaSunka Starlin got a layup in transition and the Warriors suddenly led 48-44 heading into the final eight minutes.
While the Santee offense began to make some shots, the defense began to lock things down. An adjustment at halftime led to an effort that helped the team rally back.
“We fell back into a zone defense and kind of shut them out,” LaPlante said. “They had to depend on that long ball and fortunately in the third and fourth quarter until the end, they weren’t hitting.”
Santee opened up a 58-50 lead with 4:17 left in the game after a Euro Step layup by Justus Denney. Simmons hit a three for Shelton, then Torrez nailed one of his own from the corner before Bonbeck hit one.
Torrez and Bonbeck traded threes again to make it 64-59 with 2:02 remaining. Tuttle and Bombeck then traded twos before Bombeck hit another three to make it a two-point game with 56.8 seconds left.
Tuttle made another layup in transition on the ensuing possession, then Simmons hit a three to make it a one-point game with 14.3 seconds left. It was then that Santee got into the stalling that eventually led to the technical foul.
Five of Santee’s players scored 10 points or more. Saul and Medina were tied for the team lead with 16.
Bombeck led all scorers with 29 points and Simmons trailed him with 24.
The loss ends a historic season for the Santee Warriors. The team not only made state for the first time, but finished runners-up in the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament and, at one point, was rated No. 1 in the NSAA Class D2 power ratings. Both were also firsts for the school.
After losing their subdistrict final to Stuart at home in double overtime, Santee bounced back to beat Mullen in overtime in their district final in Ord.
Focus has been a big theme for Santee all season, and LaPlante will miss that and the hard work his team put in in 2022-23. He also feels that it will lead to more appearances for Santee in the future.
“There’s a couple of times we were down by a lot of points and we came back and we won the game,” LaPlante said. “Unfortunately, things happened today.
“We’re not moving on, but they enjoyed the occasion and the experience and we’re going to be back.”
Santee 10 16 22 20 — 68
Shelton 19 20 5 28 — 72
SANTEE (15-6): Kellen Medina 6-8 1-1 16, Justus Denney 5-12 0-0 10, Austyn Saul 5-16 4-6 16, TaSunka Starlin 3-6 0-2 6, Nunpa Torrez 4-9 0-0 10, Marquis Tuttle 5-10 0-0 10, Total, 28-61 5-9 68.
SHELTON (23-1): Ben Myers 0-5 1-4 1, Riley Bombeck 12-25 2-4 29, William Roe 1-2 0-0 2, Ashton Simons 8-26 5-5 24, Quinn Cheney 4-9 1-3 11, Luke Gillming 1-2 1-2 4, Geraldo Delgado-Romero 0-1 1-3 1, Total 30-70 11-21 72.