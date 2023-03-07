It was the biggest moment of adversity at the most crucial time of the year.
On Feb. 23, the Santee Warriors were on the losing end of an emotional, back-and-forth subdistrict final against Stuart, falling 91-87 in double overtime. The Warriors had multiple-possession leads late in the fourth quarter, the first overtime and the second overtime but were unable to close it out.
It was obviously a tough pill to swallow, but with a strong possibility for a wild-card berth to a district final, the players and coaches moved on.
“The boys responded well, and we focused and let the game go past us,” coach Waylon LaPlante said. “Kind of one of the teachings that I try to get in the boys’ minds is that every day, life is going to throw you something, and if it doesn’t work out good, you have the next day to work on something new.”
What awaited was Santee’s first district final in 35 years. The Warriors were tasked with traveling 137 miles to Ord, where they would have to get past Mullen, a team that had reached the state tournament in each of the past three seasons.
The game, once again, went down to the wire. This time, the Warriors came out on top, as they beat Mullen 61-55 in overtime. Santee rallied from a seven-point deficit in the second quarter and a six-point deficit in the third to make it a one-point game heading into the fourth. The team was down three with 10 seconds left in the fourth before Justus Denney hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds to go to force overtime, where the Warriors won it.
“(Mullen) couldn’t handle our pressure attack when we played man-to-man. We kept being a little more aggressive so those things are important for us to look back on,” LaPlante said, “and ... we made adjustments at halftime to make sure that we were going to finish the game strong, even if we went into overtime.”
This is just LaPlante’s second year as head coach after spending 17 seasons on the Santee bench as an assistant. His first season saw the Warriors go 11-11, with a lot of close losses mixed in. After players put in work over the summer, he thought the team could surprise people. After the first few games, one could argue the players even surprised themselves.
“Just coming in, we never had it in our mind that ‘Hey, we’re going to go to Lincoln this year,’ ” he said. “I think after the second game when we knocked off Omaha Nation, our boys really started thinking about it and set the goal that ‘Hey, this is what we want to do.’ ”
From there, the Warriors got off to a 12-2 start to the season. The stretch was good enough to earn the No. 1 seed in the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament, their best in school history. Santee would go on to finish as runner-up for the first time. At one point, the Warriors were rated No. 1 in the NSAA Class D2 power ratings.
Santee is one of four teams in Nebraska that represent a tribal nation, the others being Winnebago, Omaha Nation and Walthill.
The communities surrounding the latter three schools, who have 32 state tournament appearances between them, have been rallying behind the Warriors all season. Support extends not only to Sioux City and Lincoln, but also to Minnesota, where the Prairie Island Dakotas have been following closely. They, along with the nations of Nebraska, are all part of the Shakti Tribe.
The pressure was put on Santee by its fellow tribal nations as subdistrict and district basketball unfolded. Omaha Nation lost its subdistrict final on Feb. 24 after going in as the top seed, then Winnebago lost its district final on Feb. 27. With both teams’ seasons over and Walthill getting knocked out early in subdistricts, they looked to Santee to take it home.
“We were getting all these messages on Tuesday that ‘You’re the last native team. Let’s go down there. Let’s do this. Let’s make history,’ ” LaPlante said. “And that’s what the boys did. We made history.”
The support will continue in the days leading to their quarterfinal game. Instead of going directly to Lincoln, Santee, which represents the Santee Sioux Nation, will drive through Winnebago and Walthill for a celebration and send-off on Wednesday.
“We’re going to have some interviews down there,” LaPlante said. “They’re going to feed us some food and they’re going to give us a good send-off so it’s going to be an awesome day on Wednesday when we leave our community.”
A central theme for this team has been focus. Santee teams of years past would often taper off after beating a certain opponent early in, or midway through, the season. This year, the team has been focused on every game, and it’ll be no different ahead of its first trip to Lincoln.
“Our boys are zoned in. They know what we have to do,” LaPlante said. “They know that we still have to stay strong.”
That strength will be needed against their first-round opponent, which is arguably the hottest team heading into the Class D2 tournament.
The Shelton Bulldogs lost their first game of the year to Elm Creek, a team now competing in the D1 tournament. The team (22-1) hasn’t lost since.
A big reason for that success comes thanks to an offense that scores just over 68 points per game. It has an offensive aggression that’s similar to Santee, which averages 74 points a game.
The Warriors’ offense is led by Austyn Saul, a senior whose 28 points and 10 rebounds per game are the highest marks on the team. They have five other players averaging nine or more points a game in Denney (11.1) Marquis Tuttle (9.5), Kellen Medina (11.8), TaSunka Starlin (12.8) and Nunpa Torrez (16).
For that reason, LaPlante expects both teams to light up the scoreboard.
“I think it’s going to be a shootout, and we’re very excited for it,” he said. “They have a similar style. They like to run. They like to be fast. They’re very aggressive, so I think we need to go right back at them with the same kind of style.”
WYNOT enters the D2 bracket as its No. 1 seed. This is the Blue Devils’ third straight year in the capital city.
The Blue Devils have lost only four games and avenged two of them. The team also beat Class C2 Wakefield to win the Lewis & Clark Conference tournament.
Wynot will be searching for a quarterfinal win against Paxton, which brings back four of five starters from last year. The teams faced off in a district final last year with the Blue Devils prevailing.
“We need to get off to a strong start and play good defense,” coach Lee Heimes said. “ We need to communicate defensively and get good shots on offense.”
HOWELLS-DODGE will be the only area team competing for the Class D1 title. After a 1-3 start, the Jaguars rattled off 14 straight wins to get back on track. The team eventually finished third in the East Husker Conference and rallied from losing its subdistrict final to make it back to Lincoln.
Coach Kevin Janata is impressed with how they’ve steadied the ship.
“I really like how our guys have come together this season and found a way to get back to state,” he said. “When we play together and take care of the ball, we are very hard to beat.”
Waiting for them is a Johnson-Brock team allowing only 36 points a game. Janata said Howells-Dodge would need to get its own defense going to advance.
“The defense has to be locked in and ready to defend, board up and only allow one shot per possession,” he said. “On the offensive end, we have to be efficient on offense and take care of the ball. We can’t settle for bad shots or quick shots.”