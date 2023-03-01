Santee fights past Mullen, punches first ticket to state

ORD — The Santee Warriors weathered the storm of an air-tight District D2-8 final and punched their first ever ticket to the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament with a 61-55 overtime triumph over the Mullen Broncos on Tuesday night at Ord High School.
“I’m proud of these boys. They never gave up,” coach Waylon LaPlante said. “They fought hard. That’s all we can ask for.”
Mullen took a 45-44 lead with one minute, eight seconds left after a drive to the hoop by Luke Durfee. Kellen Medina was called for a travel on Santee’s next possession. After fouling twice to put Mullen in the bonus, Kyle Finney made a free throw to make it a two-point game with 36.2 seconds left.
The Warriors got another chance, but Justus Denney missed the potential game-tying, two-point jumper. He then fouled Clayton Moore, who made the front end of a one-and-one. Austyn Saul's three-point shot to tie it was off.
Santee was forced to foul again as a result, down three with 16 seconds left. Finney was sent back to the line, this time for two free throws. Making one at this point would put the game almost out of reach.
He missed both. Saul corralled the rebound and the Warriors made one-final push with time winding down. As the possession unfolded, Denney was found at the top of the arc for another opportunity to tie the game.
This time, he didn’t miss, tying the game 47-47 on a three-pointer with 6.6 seconds remaining.
It not only gave the Warriors new life, but it was just what the coaching staff wanted so badly from the junior guard.
“We were talking to him early in the game and telling him ‘We need you to come alive. It’s been a long, long time,” LaPlante said. “We wanted him to have a breakout in this one.”
Denney finished with nine points on 2-for-8 shooting from the field and 4 for 4 on free throws.
Mullen took the ball to mid-court before calling a timeout with 3.3 seconds left. Following the break, Clayton Moore inbounded to Durfee, who ran and dribbled to his left before throwing under the hoop to Moore, who was looking for the go-ahead layup. Saul intercepted the pass and forced overtime.
Clayton Moore led the Broncos and all scorers with 27 points on 10-of-24 shooting. He was the only one on the team with more than eight points.
Santee started off sloppy in overtime, turning the ball over on its first three possessions of the period. The Broncos capitalized with two free throws, one by Moore and one by Durfee, to go up two with 3:25 remaining.
The Warriors’ defense kept Mullen off the board for a while. Saul made that work pay off with a pair of twos, one to tie the game and one to put the Warriors ahead 51-49 with 1:47 remaining.
Saul led Santee with 19 points on 9-for-17 shooting from the field. The senior guard will remember this game for how big it was for the younger members of the team.
“Hopefully they remember this,” he said. “I just want those guys to get to this point, too, not just one team only.”
Twenty seconds after Saul’s second two, Kaleb Moore pulled up at the free throw line and tied it with a jumper. TaSunka Starlin answered three seconds later with a putback two to put Santee back ahead.
Following a stop on the defensive end, Denney drew a foul and sank both of his free throws to give the Warriors a 55-51 lead, their biggest of the night, with 55.4 seconds left. The team then made another stop and Denney made another pair of free throws.
Starlin made another two, Finney made two free throws and Nunpa Torrez made two free throws. After Alex Moore made a two, Santee ran the clock out and the team stormed the court at the buzzer in celebration.
“We're going to state,” LaPlante said of his message to the Warriors after the game was over. “That’s all I could tell them.”
Santee had only made one district final in its program’s history prior to Tuesday night; in 1988 against Spencer, where they lost after holding a big lead at halftime.
As for Mullen, this will be just the second time in the last seven seasons that it’s failed to qualify for state. The Broncos, who have made seven-straight district finals, had also reached state each of the past three years.
In the eyes of coach Brad Wright, the fourth quarter was one of many periods that Mullen didn’t finish the way they needed to. After the Broncos held multiple-possession leads, Santee found a way to close in before the break each time.
“In a game like this at a level like this, you’ve got to do some of the little things,” Mullen coach Brad Wright said. “We were right there, but we just didn’t quite finish like we wanted to.”
Mullen shot 9-for-18 from the free throw line. Santee shot 6-for-6, all of which came in the second overtime.
Torrez got the scoring started just five seconds into the game on a layup off the glass. Moore answered 18 seconds later with a three-pointer. The lead would switch six times in the period, with Clayton Moore putting Mullen ahead by two with a layup with 1:18 left. Starlin made one of his own just 14 seconds later before the first break.
Marquis Tuttle put Santee ahead 18-16 with 7:08 left in the second quarter on a layup, but Clayton Moore answered with a three to put the Broncos up by one. Moore made a two later, then Durfee hit one of his own to make it 23-18 with 4:20 left.
It was the first lead of more than one possession by either team up to that point.
Finney increased that lead with a two of his own with 2:15 left to make it 25-18. Tuttle responded with a two 15 seconds later, then hit a three 50 seconds later, then made a game-tying two with 24.5 seconds left, making it 25-25 at halftime.
Santee struck first in the second half with a three by Saul with 6:40 left in the third. Deacon DeNayer answered with a two, then Clayton Moore hit two free throws and a three to make it 32-28 with 3:46 left.
Torrez got Santee going with a three in response, but Kaleb Moore made a two and Durfee hit a three with 2:34 left to put the Broncos up 37-31. Torrez hit another three to answer, then with time winding down in the period, Saul took the inbounds pass, drove to the hoop and made a layup to make it a 36-37 game.
Medina put Santee up one on a two with 7:35 left, then Mullen went on a 6-0 run to go up 43-38 with 4:46 left. The Warriors then went on a 6-0 run of their own to take a one-point lead before Clayton Moore’s two to tie it with a little over a minute left.
Santee will play its quarterfinal game of the Class D2 tournament on Thursday, March 8 in Lincoln. They’ll be playing at Pinnacle Bank Arena at either 9 a.m. or 10:45 a.m. or at the Bob Devaney Center at 6 p.m. or 7:45 p.m.. Seeding and opponent has yet to be determined.
“I just can’t wait to get there,” Saul said. “It’s going to be a journey. I’m willing to put everything on the line for it.”
Mullen 14 11 12 10 8 — 55
Santee 14 11 11 11 14 — 61
MULLEN (17-6): Claytonn Moore, 10-24 4-6 27; Luke Durfee, 3-6 1-2 8; Kyle Finney, 1-7 4-10 6; Alex Moore, 1-1 0-0 2; Deacon DeNaeyer, 2-2 0-0 4; Kaleb Moore, 4-6 0-0 8; Totals, 21-46 9-18 55.
SANTEE (15-5): Kellen Medina, 2-4 0-0 4; Justus Denney, 2-8 4-4 9; Austyn Saul, 9-17 0-0 19; TaSunka Starlin, 5-9 0-0 11; Nunpa Torrez, 4-4 2-2 12; Marquis Tuttle, 3-7 0-0 6; Totals, 25-49 6-6 61.