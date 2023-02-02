Santee continues ‘historic’ season

In the 1987-88 season, the Santee Warriors had a big lead at halftime over Spencer in the district final. A win would have sent them to their first state tournament in school history.
The Warriors ended up losing the game. It was their only trip to a district final up to that point, and they haven’t been back to one since.
Waylon LaPlante was 9 years old that season. Now he’s overseeing a historic 2022-23 season as its coach.
Santee (10-1) has beaten everyone it’s played and is rated No. 1 in the NSAA Class D2 points standings. The Warriors are beating their opponents by 17.1 points per game and have won five straight games.
Additionally, Santee is the No. 1 seed in the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament and has reached the semifinals. Both are also firsts in school history.
“It’s very historic for us, for our kids, our community, for our tribal nation. We’re just riding that roller coaster right now,” LaPlante said. “It’s a lot of things happening for us, and we’re just going with the flow.”
Santee, which represents the Santee Sioux Nation, has the talent to be competitive from year to year. The issue for teams past has largely been focus.
“For some reason, we get past a certain part or a certain game of the season and it’s like our teams just kind of get to that point and say, ‘OK, that’s enough for us. We don’t want to go any further,’ ” LaPlante said. “We just kind of fall off, it seems like, every year.”
This year’s team, however, is hungry. It only got hungrier when the Warriors beat Walthill and Omaha Nation, in-state rivals who also represent tribal nations, to start the season.
From there the players on the team set the bar at wanting to go undefeated. They lost to Omaha Nation 62-54 on Dec. 16 in the Lakota Nation Invitational, but the adversity from it, and the adversity they face more frequently, is something LaPlante believes they’ve responded to well.
“I think the adversity that we’ve faced on a daily basis for these kids, to get to school every day, getting their work done every day and then get to practice and then their home life,” he said. “It’s a huge accomplishment for them, a huge accomplishment for our community.”
On the court, Santee is led by senior Austyn Saul, who scored his 1,000th career point in an 84-81 win over Stuart on Jan. 20. He also scored 51 points in a win over Tiospaye Topa, South Dakota, on Dec. 15. Saul leads the Warriors with 28 points per game.
Nunpa Torrez comes in as a 3-point threat and the second-highest scorer behind Saul with 16.6 points per game. Marquis Tuttle is the team’s top rebounder and averages 4.1 points per game.
Justus Denney has a valuable place on the team. The junior, who scores 11.1 points per game, handles point guard duties when Saul isn’t on the court. His defense is the best on the team, and he’s often asked to key in on the opponent’s best player.
Even the junior varsity team plays a big role in Santee’s success. It not only wants to learn from the older players, but also wants to challenge them to improve.
“It’s pretty intense. It’s almost game-like situations,” LaPlante said. “Our younger guys want to get better. They want to help our older guys get better.”
When basketball season ends, the players continue to play throughout the year. Some go to the All West Native American Basketball Classic in Denver. Others go to the NABI (Native American Basketball Invitational) Basketball camp in Phoenix. Some go to Native American Nationals in Las Vegas. Some do all of the above and more.
Whatever they choose, there’s an understanding among them that they need to get stronger, and the offseason games can help as the regular season comes back around.
“Our kids are starting to see going that extra mile pay off,” LaPlante said. “Especially this year, being one of the top teams in the state.”
The biggest parts of this season still loom, with some in the near future.
Santee’s semifinal matchup will pit it against Stuart again. On top of it being a rematch of a close game, both teams also share the same subdistrict, as they did a year ago.
LaPlante expects another close game that will be decided in the final minutes. Whatever the result, he can’t wait.
“Those are the games that I appreciate,” he said. “My assistant, who’s my son (Jaylon), doesn’t like those kinds of games, but I love those kinds of games and I tell that to coach all the time. This is what I look forward to, and I look forward to playing Stuart Friday night again.”
RATINGS
Classes C and D remain completely unchanged from last week, but that could change quite a bit once conference tournaments are over. Wakefield and Lutheran High Northeast are gaining consideration in Class C with Elgin Public/Pope John getting looks in Class D.
CLASS C
Hartington Cedar Catholic got its Mid-State tournament tenure started with a 68-20 win over Crofton in the quarterfinals. The Trojans hold the No. 1 seed going in, but have a tough field ahead of them, as all other teams remaining are in Class C1. In the semifinals, they’ll need to get past a much-improved O’Neill team.
Wayne’s defense flexed its muscle in a 39-27 win over Norfolk Catholic in the Mid-State quarterfinals. The Blue Devils are the No. 6 seed in the bracket, but there’s plenty of reason to believe they can win the tournament yet again, especially if they can play like this the rest of the way. A big obstacle stands in the team’s way, however. Wayne faces Pierce in the semifinal in what’s pretty much a road game.
Norfolk Catholic will need to learn a bit from this. Shooting 9 for 30 from the field and having two of your starters foul out will make it hard to beat anyone, let alone a Mid-State Conference opponent. The Knights can still salvage their time in the conference tournament. The team faces Battle Creek in the consolation semifinals on Friday at West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
Pierce beat Battle Creek 41-33 in its first-round game. As said last week, the Bluejays get a big boost with playing the semifinals, and potentially the finals, at home. A big key for the black and blue will be how everyone steps up when they need to make a shot, not just Abram Scholting and Ben Brahmer. Wayne’s defense will be a strong test for that.
O’Neill escaped the Mid-State quarterfinals by the skin of its teeth, beating Boone Central 74-73 in overtime. Ryder Pokorny, who had 15 points in the contest and is averaging 8 a game, is becoming a valuable scorer to go with Drew Morrow and Landon Classen. The Eagles head into the semifinals as winners of 12 straight games, but that streak will meet its biggest test in Cedar Catholic.
Boone Central played well in the loss. The Cardinals erased an eight-point deficit at halftime to force overtime before losing by only one on a neutral court. Result aside, there’s a lot of good to take away from that. Now it’s just a matter of finishing those tight games with a win. Boone Central takes on Crofton in the Mid-State consolation semifinals on Friday.
Elkhorn Valley took down West Holt 63-35 in the quarterfinals of the NVC tournament. The Falcons have shown themselves to be a much improved team from a year ago. Now their mettle gets really tested in what should be a tough semifinal field. Elkhorn Valley will host and get a rematch with …
Summerland. The Bobcats beat O’Neill St. Mary’s in their quarterfinal game on Tuesday. In the semifinal, Summerland will have the chance to avenge a 54-49 loss to Elkhorn Valley on Jan. 24. The game will even be in the same gym, but this time with a conference finals appearance on the line. Summerland is young and seemed a little rattled at the end of the previous matchup. Can it finish the job this time?
CLASS D
Howells-Dodge’s lone game from this week saw it beat West Point-Beemer 64-35 in the quarterfinals of the East Husker Conference tournament on Tuesday. The Jaguars have now won 14 straight games and surely have at least two more on their minds. The black and green face Wisner-Pilger on Friday at West Point-Beemer in the semifinals.
Wynot got their chase for the Lewis & Clark championship off to a great start, beating defending champion Winnebago 60-51 on Tuesday. The Blue Devils lost to the Indians by 10 on Jan. 13. It’s a big win for the Blue Devils, who now go to Wakefield for the conference semifinals and will need to avenge another loss to advance further. The team takes on Ponca, which beat it 46-28, on Thursday.
Creighton had an early exit in the Lewis & Clark tournament, losing to Bloomfield 47-34 on Thursday at home. This marks the Bulldogs’ fifth loss in their past six games. Their one win went to double overtime. Creighton has the talent to make noise at this point in the season, but now’s a bad time to go cold. The Bulldogs host Wausa in the consolation semifinals on Thursday.
Bancroft-Rosalie got its East Husker title chase underway with wins over Tekamah-Herman on Saturday and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Tuesday, respectively. At their best, the Panthers have what it takes to compete for the championship, but they need to be more consistent, especially now. The team has a big semifinal game with Clarkson/Leigh on Friday.
Humphrey St. Francis lost to Norfolk Catholic and Lutheran High Northeast in a span of 24 hours over the weekend before beating Central Valley 71-37 on Tuesday. The former two games weren’t the results the Flyers wanted, but playing teams of that caliber could be experiences the team uses to get better. Coming out to good starts will be a big key moving forward. St. Francis travels to Elba on Thursday and then hosts David City Aquinas on Tuesday.
Santee held a 21-point lead at halftime over North Central in the NVC quarterfinal. That dwindled to a five-point lead late in the second half before the Warriors steadied the ship. It’s been a great season so far at the northern border. A big key will be focusing on each opponent in front of them, their next and biggest one being …
Stuart. The Broncos beat O’Neill St. Mary’s by 14 on Thursday, then topped Elgin Public/Pope John 58-42 on Tuesday in the first round of the NVC tournament. The Broncos have been a consistent team even with a lot of young players getting big minutes. Now those youngsters get tested in the midst of a conference semifinal atmosphere. Their matchup with Santee in Tilden should be a fun one.
Wausa fell to Summerland and beat Tri County Northeast on Thursday and Friday, respectively, before falling to Wakefield 75-48 in the quarterfinals of the Lewis & Clark tournament. Although the Vikings bow out of contention, a milestone was reached. In the game against Summerland, Jaxon Claussen became Wausa’s all-time leading scorer and now has 1,619 for his career. The previous record was set by Dave Holmquist, who graduated in 1969 and had 1,554 career points. The Vikings now get ready to face Creighton in the consolation semifinals on Thursday.
GAMES TO WATCH
Thursday: Ponca vs. Wynot (Lewis & Clark semis); Elkhorn Valley vs. Summerland, Santee vs. Stuart (Niobrara Valley semis).
Friday: Clarkson/Leigh vs. Bancroft-Rosalie (East Husker semifinals); Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. O’Neill, Pierce vs. Wayne (Mid-State semifinals).
The East Husker, Niobrara Valley and Mid-State conference championships all will be played Saturday. The Lewis & Clark championship will be played Monday.