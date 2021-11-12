Sandhills/Thedford defeated EPPJ 52-8

ELGIN — The Cinderella storybook ending came to an end for the No. 13 Elgin Public/Pope John Wolfpack on Friday, as the Sandhills/Thedford Knights left Elgin with a 40-16 victory.
Elgin Public/Pope John had to claw its way through the postseason play just to get to the Class D2 semifinal.
In the first round, Elgin Public/Pope John defeated St. Mary’s 30-26, then a week later the Wolfpack stung the No. 4 seeded Bloomfield Bees 70-40.
Elgin Public/Pope John went on to beat No. 12 Johnson-Brock 22-10 in the quarterfinals, which led to the matchup with No. 1 seeded Sandhills/Thedford.
The Wolfpack started to run the table, but the clock struck midnight in Elgin, as they ran out of gas.
“What we were able to accomplish in the last half of the season was pretty special,” Elgin Public/Pope John coach Greg Wemhoff said. “We’re disappointed and it hurts, but when the kids look back, they will be proud of themselves.”
The Wolfpack ran into a strong, overpowering offensive and defensive line, where they couldn’t get a push on either side of the ball. They also had to deal with Sandhills/Thedford’s three-headed monster of Trae Hickmann, Dane Pokorny and Reece Zutavern.
“They are solid up front—they are very physical, and they took care of us,” Wemhoff said.
Elgin Public/Pope John started off the game in the right direction, as they forced a fumble and then moved down the field with four first downs on the ensuing possession.
After getting the ball all the way down the 2-yardline, the Wolfpack failed to punch it in on the next three downs.
They elected to kick a field goal, but the ball was nearly snapped over the holder’s head, forcing a turnover on downs.
“We put a nice drive together, but we weren’t able to punch it in,” Wemhoff said. “It set the tone for the game—I was disappointed not scoring there.”
Sandhills/Thedford went down to score the first touchdown of the game on a 16-yard scamper by running back Dane Pokorny, which opened up the flood gates.
The Knights went on to score 28 points in the second quarter and opened the second half with a touchdown to go up 44-0.
Elgin Public/Pope John didn’t get shutout on Friday, as junior quarterback, Paiton Hoefer, found Colton Wright deep down the sideline for a 57-yard touchdown.
Sandhills/Thedford did put the nail in the coffin with a touchdown by Trae Hickman in the fourth quarter.
Sandhills/Thedford advances to the Class D2 championship game, while Elgin Public/Pope John ends the season with an 8-4 record.
“We’ve got to hit the weight room to get better, bigger and faster,” Wemhoff said.
Class D2 State Playoffs
Sandhills/Thedford (12-0) 8 28 8 8d – 52
Elgin Public/Pope John (8-4) 0 0 8 0 – 8
Scoring Summary
FIRST QUARTER
ST: Dane Pokorny 2 run, (Trae Hickman run), 3:18
SECOND QUARTER
ST: Hickman 4 run, (Hickman run), 11:26
ST: Pokorny 27 run, (Hickman run), 8:53
ST: Seth Scranton 17 pass from Reece Zutavern (PAT failed), 8:38
ST: Zutavern 1 run, (PAT failed), 2:26.
THIRD QUARTER
ST: Zutavern 46 run, (Hickman run), 5:24
EPPJ: Colton Wright 57 pass from Paiton Hoefer (Blake Henn pass from Hoefer), 3:59