A new method of scheduling at Behavioral Health Services in Norfolk now provides quicker access to mental health and addiction services.
Behavioral Health Services recently began utilizing open access, a method of scheduling where clients can receive an appointment slot on the same day they call.
“We were seeing a need,” said clinical director Dr. Connie Petersen. “Sometimes it would be weeks out before clients would be able to get into their first appointment. That’s not OK.”
Petersen said the addition of open access fills a critical need for same-day care in the field of mental health and addiction services.
“What I’m hearing from a lot of the clients coming in is, ‘I’m so glad I could get help today because I know tomorrow it would have been different or later today I would’ve gone back to drinking,’ ” Petersen said. “We’ve had a few clients that have identified pretty significant suicidality. They were very thankful that it was an option today because they didn’t know what tomorrow would look like.”
Clinicians in Norfolk spoke to behavioral professionals in Lincoln, where the use of open access has shown successful outcomes, to learn more about the benefits of open access. Their process was then modified to fit the needs and limitations in Norfolk.
The front desk at Behavioral Health Services — at 900 W. Norfolk Ave. — is now staffed by a receptionist and an open-access scheduler.
Clients are seen by their preferred provider or another clinician on duty. Care is available for those who have insurance, and sliding-fee scale is available for qualified individuals who aren’t covered by insurance.
Petersen said support staff can be available to help with transportation if the need arises.
“We want to make sure you get where you need to go,” she said.
Intake evaluations can be done for mental health or drug and alcohol assessment through open access, and clinicians then will work with clients to determine the best course of action, including counseling, intensive outpatient programming or short-term residential, Petersen said.
Telepsychiatry still is performed through Richard Young Outpatient Clinic, so appointments related to the medicinal side of the services are not available through open access.
Petersen said clinicians at Behavioral Health Services in Norfolk have done well with the move to open access scheduling, and they already have experienced some successes.
Petersen added that she wants those who might be considering suicide or relapsing into drug and alcohol use to know the organization provides a safe space to have a conversation about their thoughts, and that talking about those feelings with a professional at Behavioral Health Services doesn’t mean they will be sent to the hospital.
“People make pretty quick decisions. The hope is that this can be an avenue, and you can make a quick decision to go here instead of going down a different road,” she said.