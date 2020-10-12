Same-day operations on knees offered in Norfolk

Advancements in knee replacements now make it possible for patients to have partial or total knee replacement surgery early in the morning, walk on their new knee by noon and arrive home late that afternoon.
The Fountain Point Medical Community in Norfolk began the new knee replacement procedure this summer.
It’s the same type of service offered in bigger cities like Omaha, Lincoln or Sioux Falls, South Dakota, but with the convenience of everything from the surgery to the rehabilitation offered at Fountain Point Medical Community in Norfolk.
Dr. Stephen Smith, who is the surgeon who does the procedures, said the knee replacement is the same operation whether it is completed at the hospital or the surgery center.
“It’s exactly the same procedure,” Smith said. “We just offer the same-day service.”
But not everyone is eligible.
Dr. Christopher Price, who is an anesthesiology specialist and part of the team, said patient selection is important.
“Number 1, the patient has to be motivated,” Price said. “They have gone through a thorough screening process just to make sure that they are strong candidate to have the procedure as an outpatient.”
Most of the candidates are active, want to remain so and have support at home to help after the surgery.
Price said the anesthesia technique has progressed over the past 10 years, which makes the same-day surgery possible.
“To be one of the first facilities in the region to offer this procedure as an outpatient is exciting,” he said. “And it is a great opportunity for patients to get this procedure done in a high-quality setting at a fraction of the cost.”
Smith said the prospective patients must have a close relative or friend who can stay with them the first four days around the clock. The team will meet with the patient and discuss everything for a week or two before the procedure to make sure everything is clear.
“We have a very thorough pre-evaluation screening and patient education protocol all organized into a binder that patients take home that helps make the transition to home a smooth process” Smith said.
Chance Boesch, a physical therapist with Family Physical Therapy, said everything in the binder is covered in pre-surgical education. “We get them all the supplies they will need and talk about the home environment,” Boesch said. “We even offer to go out to their house to make sure everything is going to be successful when they go home that day.”
Boesch said the patients also will be given exercises to start doing ahead of time to help give the knee strength, which can help speed recovery.
The team said it took months of planning to put everything together. Price said that included talking to colleagues at other facilities.
“We’re fortunate at Fountain Point Surgery Center that we have a very experienced staff from scrub techs, circulators, pre- and post-op nurses and anesthesia — all the way around,” Price said. “This took an awful lot of work on the front end just to get to this point.”
Price said Smith is a skilled surgeon with experience.
Smith said the majority of knee replacements he’s completed are for osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.
Most of the joint replacements — whether completed at the hospital or the surgery center — involve going through medical clearances. That includes a cardiologist and the patient’s primary care provider and making sure the patient has support staff.
“Patients have help at home and occasionally help can be provided by using Home Health. Typically this population is husband and wife or they have children who can be available for the same-day surgery and bring them to appointments,” Smith said.
Casee Kittelson, a registered nurse and the joint coordinator, said the care is personalized to meet the patient’s needs.
Kittelson said the same-day procedure began to be offered in June.
The same-day surgeries that happen are the same ones that used to take two days or more for the patient to recover. And decades ago, they could take a week or longer.
In the past, patients would be in bed for a day after the surgery, then in a swing bed for a day or two and then eventually sent home.
Smith said there are several advancements that make it possible for the surgery to be same-day, including the pain control. It entails a long-acting local anesthetic that is injected in the knee that can provide 36 to 48 hours of pain control. Nerve blocks by the anesthesia team also help expedite the recovery process and minimizing the need for opioids.
“We like to start the knee replacement by 7 a.m. to maximize the amount of time to mobilize and do post-operative physical therapy maneuvers, to make sure the patient is safe to do all of the things they need to do when they arrive home,” Smith said. “Safety is our first concern with this.”
Patients have 24/7 access to the medical team should questions or concerns arise.
Following surgery, when anesthetic medications have started to wear off, a physical therapist will take the patients on their first walk. By late in the afternoon, patients go home.
The recovery time usually takes about six weeks, meeting two to three times a week for physical therapy.
“Really, it’s a service that we are happy to provide to Northeast Nebraska patients,” Smith said. “Obviously, COVID has changed most people’s perceptions of health care — some more than others. This was a service we were training to get before we started with the virus. We are very careful, and we had lots of dry runs to make sure that everybody knew what was expected of them.”
Smith said one of the most important things about the whole process is the team approach.
“Everything is addressed ahead of time so the patient comes in with a good knowledge base of what is expected and what we expect,” he said.
Anyone interested in the same-day procedure needs to make an appointment to make sure the support services are available for a successful outcome.
Price said work already has started on hip replacements that can be completed in one day. Hopefully that service will begin to be offered in 2021, he said.
“Hips are on the horizon,” he said. “ It will be exciting to start offering those as well.”