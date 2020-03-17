Saint Patrick’s Day background

St. Patrick’s Day is a small holiday often celebrated with shamrocks and the color green. This holiday celebrates St. Patrick who was an Irish slave for many years until he escaped. After many years, he eventually came back to Ireland to convert the Irish to Christianity. He established many churches and schools in Ireland. There was a legend that said that he used a shamrock to explain the holy trinity to people. This is how shamrocks and the color green came to be symbols of this holiday.
My family doesn’t really celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Sometimes we will go to a parade celebrating the holiday, but that’s it. While the holiday isn’t that important to us, I know it is to many others who have larger celebrations on St. Patrick’s Day.