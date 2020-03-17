St. Patrick’s Day is a small holiday often celebrated with shamrocks and the color green. This holiday celebrates St. Patrick who was an Irish slave for many years until he escaped. After many years, he eventually came back to Ireland to convert the Irish to Christianity. He established many churches and schools in Ireland. There was a legend that said that he used a shamrock to explain the holy trinity to people. This is how shamrocks and the color green came to be symbols of this holiday.

My family doesn’t really celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Sometimes we will go to a parade celebrating the holiday, but that’s it. While the holiday isn’t that important to us, I know it is to many others who have larger celebrations on St. Patrick’s Day.

Tags

In other news

Celebrate if you want

Leprechauns, four leaf clovers, the color green, and Irish traditions all come to my mind when I think of St. Patrick’s Day. St. Patrick’s Day is on March 17 each year. It became a national holiday in 1903. St. Patrick’s Day, or the Feast of Saint Patrick, is a cultural and religious celebra…

Grandma goes dressed up for St. Patrick’s birthday

St. Patrick’s Day is a day riddled with rich traditions in America, such as celebratory parades and festivals, dancing leprechauns, lucky shamrocks and the mandatory donning of green garb to avoid a friendly pinch. This holiday is particularly noteworthy in my family but not for the traditio…

Saint Patrick’s Day background

St. Patrick’s Day is a small holiday often celebrated with shamrocks and the color green. This holiday celebrates St. Patrick who was an Irish slave for many years until he escaped. After many years, he eventually came back to Ireland to convert the Irish to Christianity. He established many…

The benefits of graphic novels for kids

The benefits of graphic novels for kids

Comic books and graphic novels have increased in popularity in recent years, but are still being dismissed by some parents and teachers as “not real books.” However, the research and experts agree, graphic novels are anything but fluff. In fact, the American Library Association recently awar…