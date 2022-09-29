PIERCE — A 28-year-old rural Pierce man accused of firing shots in the direction of law enforcement officers in June had his case bound over to Pierce County District Court on Wednesday.
Colby Huff waived his right to a preliminary hearing in which County Judge Ross Stoffer would have determined whether probable cause existed that Huff committed the seven felonies for which he is charged.
Huff, who is represented by Ron Temple, has been free after posting 10% of $125,000 bond on July 13. He was arrested on June 19.
In the early-morning hours of June 19, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an incident about 9 miles northeast of Pierce that involved shots fired. A Pierce police officer and a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy had been responding to investigate a purported domestic disturbance.
In speaking to authorities, Huff allegedly said he fired several rounds toward a field where Pierce-area officers had arrived. The officers at the scene described having heard the rocks and gravel near them move as bullets ricocheted off the ground.
Huff purportedly admitted to firing the rounds after police arrived but said he didn’t know that they were law enforcement officers. Police said a second man who had been at the scene said Huff had fired several shots in the direction of law enforcement officers.
The 28-year-old Huff is charged with two counts each of attempted first-degree assault on an officer, use of a firearm to commit a felony and terroristic threats, plus one count of tampering with evidence. A misdemeanor charge of false reporting was dismissed Wednesday but can be refiled in district court.
Huff’s felony charges carry a total penalty of 12 to 208 years in prison if he is convicted. He is scheduled to appear before District Judge Mark Johnson on Thursday, Oct. 27.