A southern Madison County woman is facing a litany of misdemeanor charges in connection with alleged violations related to a dog kennel on her property.
A complaint filed Tuesday by Madison County Attorney Joe Smith charges 38-year-old Megan Mahlin of rural Madison with 11 counts of violating zoning regulations, each a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to 3 months in jail, a $500 fine or both.
In the complaint, it is alleged that Mahlin has operated a commercial dog kennel on her property without obtaining a conditional-use permit in violation of adopted Madison County zoning ordinances.
Smith said police reports indicate that Mahlin has had at least 20 to 30 dogs in her care without a conditional-use permit. Troy Uhlir, chairman of the county board of commissioners, said Mahlin should have obtained a conditional-use permit once she reached four dogs.
Mahlin does have a permit from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to operate a dog kennel, but she still is required to obtain a conditional-use permit because of the number of dogs she is believed to have, Uhlir said.
Neighbors of Mahlin have apparently dealt with dogs running at large for a several-month period, possibly longer. One neighbor said she couldn’t walk to her mailbox without at least one dog running after her, Uhlir said.
Uhlir said another issue with the dogs is that they regularly chase livestock on neighboring property.
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has shown up at Mahlin’s residence and observed the dogs to be unharmed and well-fed, so the department is unable to take any action against Mahlin. The county has made several attempts to get Mahlin to obtain a conditional-use permit, but Smith’s decision to file charges marks the first criminal action taken against Mahlin related to the dog kennel.
Each count against Mahlin is representative of every day from March 4 to March 14 that she is alleged to have not obtained a permit to run the kennel. In addition to zoning officials, Smith said the Madison County Sheriff’s Office has repeatedly called for Mahlin to acquire a permit.
Each day that Mahlin operates without a permit is another offense, the county attorney said. So if Mahlin had not yet obtained a permit as of Thursday, Smith could file up to 80 additional counts.
Smith said he hopes to not have to file any more charges against Mahlin, but if the conditional-use permit issue isn’t solved by Mahlin’s court date — Tuesday, June 7 — then additional charges could be filed.
On May 19, the Madison County Joint Planning Commission discussed the case briefly. The joint planning commissioners suggested at the time that it was an issue where Smith would need to determine if charges needed to be filed or how it should be addressed.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners has deemed it necessary to adopt a comprehensive development plan, zoning districts, regulations, subdivision regulations and restrictions to conserve existing rural agricultural developments and land uses.
Requirements also are in place to provide for the orderly extension and planned arrangements of county roads; utilities; adequate sanitary facilities; safe and healthy drinking water; and reduced flood damage potentials.
AN INVESTIGATION into Mahlin’s dog kennel is rooted in her arrest last September, when authorities arrived at her house with a search warrant due to concerns that the house had poor living conditions and multiple children lived there.
On Sept. 14, 2021, as a deputy and an investigator attempted to enter Mahlin’s residence, a pack of 20 to 30 dogs approached the law enforcement officers aggressively, with one of the dogs biting the investigator, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
After entering the home, the deputy said he immediately smelled the odor of feces and spoiled food. There allegedly were piles of dog feces throughout the entire house.
Near a couch that one of three children was sleeping on, there were several prescription bottles with Mahlin’s name on them and a can of alcohol, according to the affidavit. There also was reportedly a large pile of garbage next to the couch.
Near a bed was another pile of garbage with several opened cans of dog food with sharp lids.
Additionally, authorities found a refrigerator with an interior that was allegedly covered in spilled foods and had a foul odor; a bathroom sink with no water supply and slat and plaster exposed on all the walls; a broken glass bottle and exposed medical tools; and a bucket with a stagnant pool of water that was full of bugs.
“I had to watch my step because very little floor was exposed, and I had to exercise caution as to not step in feces or something unknown and breakable underneath the clothes,” the deputy wrote in the affidavit.
Provided the alleged filth of the residence, animal feces throughout the house, limited access to running water for self-hygiene and plain-view access to prescription medications, Mahlin was arrested on suspicion of child abuse.
Mahlin posted 10% of a $4,000 bond on Sept. 15 and was released from jail, but she failed to appear for an Oct. 19 court hearing, so a warrant was issued for her arrest. She was arrested on Nov. 23 and posted an increased bond of $20,000 later that day. Mahlin pleaded not guilty to child abuse and failure to appear on Dec. 20.
Her next hearing in the child-abuse case is scheduled for Thursday, June 9.
If Mahlin is convicted of all 11 zoning violations, she could face up to 33 months’ imprisonment. She could face an additional 15 months’ incarceration if she’s convicted of child abuse and failure to appear.