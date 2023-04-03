STANTON — A 17-year-old convicted of three felonies in connection to the April 21, 2022, sexual assault of a woman will spend at least the next 16 years in prison.
Gabriel Safty, who faced up to 56 years in prison, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube on Monday to 34 to 46 years for first-degree sexual assault, first-degree false imprisonment and terroristic threats. Safty, who has spent nearly a year in jail since his arrest, will be eligible for parole after serving 17 years of his sentence. He will be released after 23 years with good behavior.
Escorted into the courtroom with a protective vest over his jumpsuit, Safty was soft spoken during his sentencing hearing, which included a barrage of questions from Kube about what led Safty to commit such a violent act.
Prior to Safty’s hearing, Kube addressed a full courtroom, telling those in the gallery that Safty’s case is one that has had a tremendous impact on the community.
“There are folks here who are on both sides of this thing,” Kube said. “And emotions can run high at times. If there are any outbursts or anything said or done that I feel interrupts what this proceeding is meant for, you will be excused from the courtroom.”
Seated in the courtroom included Safty’s adoptive parents and family and friends of the victim — many of whom were present at each of Safty’s court hearings since last April.
Monday’s sentencing followed a series of futile attempts by Safty’s attorney, Brad Ewalt, to have jurisdiction of Safty’s case transferred to juvenile court because Safty had turned 17 just two weeks prior to his crimes, which are described as follows:
Just after midnight on April 21, 2022, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a break-in and sexual assault that had just occurred at a rural residence north of Leigh.
The report was that a male armed with a handgun, later identified as Safty, had broken into the residence and sexually assaulted a woman after tying her up and threatening to shoot her. After the attack, Safty stole the victim’s SUV and drove toward Highway 32.
A sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle driving east on Highway 32, and, after a Nebraska state trooper also was present, overhead lights and sirens were activated in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop. Safty did not adhere, and a pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit of Safty reached speeds of 90 mph. Tire-deflation devices were used by the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office to disable the vehicle about 3 miles west of West Point, where Safty jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. A large group of law enforcement officers had established a perimeter in search of Safty, who was found hiding on top of a livestock trailer about 2:30 a.m. and taken into custody.
In a probable-cause affidavit, Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said a replica airsoft pistol, knife and restraints were found inside the stolen vehicle.
After acknowledging his Miranda rights, Safty admitted to Sgt. Aaron Kleensang with the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office that he broke into the victim’s residence with the intent to steal. Safty said he noticed the woman in the residence and decided to threaten her with a BB gun and sexually assault her.
The victim was alone when the incident occurred, and a bag that had Safty’s name on it with clothing and a flashlight was found at the crime scene.
SAFTY PLEADED guilty on Feb. 6, about three weeks after Kube ruled that Safty’s statements to authorities would be admissible at trial. In exchange for Safty’s guilty pleas, the Stanton County Attorney’s Office dismissed charges of use of a deadly weapon, theft and burglary.
Last May, County Judge Michael Long ruled there was probable cause to bind Safty’s case over to district court. Long also had denied Ewalt’s motion for two of the charges against Safty — false imprisonment and terroristic threats — to be prosecuted in juvenile court.
In August, Kube denied Ewalt’s request to transfer jurisdiction of Safty’s sexual assault case from district court to juvenile court, where the punishment upon a potential conviction would not be nearly as harsh.
In 2018, when Safty was 12, he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl. As is with most juvenile cases, Safty was sentenced to probation.
In the pre-sentence investigation, Safty, when asked why he sexually assaulted the victim, told a probation officer that he “just wanted to” and that he felt mischievous that night. Safty said he wasn’t upset that night but wanted to hurt somebody.
The judge asked Safty about his traumatizing past, which includes the perpetration of physical and sexual assaults by his biological parents. Safty said he didn’t know if his early childhood experiences contributed to his crimes, but that any counseling he had received since his 2018 conviction didn’t help him.
Stanton County Attorney Bert Lammli said he took issue with Safty’s characterization of the sexual assault — that he had just decided, “why not” when he entered the victim’s bedroom.
“I mean, he had a bag with a ski mask, and he used that knife to cut the screen,” Lammli said. He had a taekwondo belt to tie the victim up, which he used. So to me, it looked like the whole thing was premeditated to do something like this.”
Lammli added that serious personal injury can be defined as “extreme mental anguish or mental trauma.”
“I don’t think there’s any question that this happened in this particular case,” Lammli said.
The county attorney said he realized Safty had been the victim of mistreatment as a child, but “we can’t turn the clock back on that. What we can do is factor in whether he would be a candidate to repeat this later on.”
Ewalt said that Safty’s case was a difficult case for everyone involved, and that he wasn’t going to minimize Safty’s actions.
“There’s not anything I can say about what happened that day; I’m not going to try,” he said.
After Safty was convicted of first-degree sexual assault in 2018, Ewalt said it appeared to him that the bare minimum was done to address Safty’s issues. And as such, Safty still has plenty of issues he needs to address, part of which stem from his “horrible” childhood.
“This is not a probation case,” Ewalt said. “I've made that clear to Mr. Safty in all my conversations with him. We're not here to ask for probation. We know that Mr. Safty is going to prison.”
Ewalt did say that he believed a sentence of around 10 years would be appropriate for Safty, which would allow him to assess some of the struggles he has and undergo proper treatment.
When given an opportunity to speak, Safty’s adoptive father, Dave Safty, said he couldn’t express how much sympathy he has for the victim and her family. He added that he wants his son to get the help he needs, and that he could be a member of society again someday with the proper treatment.
Safty offered an apology.
“I apologize for what I did,” he said. I know it was terrible. I never want to do it again. I feel terrible about what I did. I hope people can understand that I am sorry.”
Kube commended the victim for a letter she wrote, which detailed some of the trauma she has lived through since she was sexually assaulted.
“Do you understand the fear and the mental anguish that this victim, as well as this community, is living with as a result of your actions?” the judge asked Safty. “I can't even imagine waking up in the middle of the night with a gun pointed at me and thinking to myself, ‘I’m going to die tonight.’ ”
Kube noted Safty’s arduous childhood, adding that he wished Safty’s biological parents were in front of him in the courtroom instead of Safty.
“However, there are other people, all kinds of other people that were sexually assaulted as children,” he said. “But they don't go on and commit these types of crimes against other people. I don't know what really caused you to do what you did.”
The risk is substantial, Kube said, that Safty would engage in further criminal conduct if he’s not incarcerated.
"This was an extremely terrorizing situation," he said.
Safty’s sentence entails 30 to 40 years for first-degree sexual assault and 2 to 3 years each for first-degree false imprisonment and terroristic threats. He also will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and is subject to lifetime parole supervision.