Running, reading and cooking

While it is sad that senior year and spring activities are being taken away from us, the only thing we can do is make the most of what we have. Even though I wish I was able to run the 400 meter dash just a few more times, I have been enjoying my time with my family. I am grateful to have this extra time with them before I go away to college. I have actually been learning a lot about myself with all of this extra free time I have.
Since my family is home for supper every night, there is a lot of extra cooking that needs to be done. I have learned that I really enjoy cooking for my family. In the past few weeks, I’ve tried many different recipes. While it can be difficult sometimes, it is always very rewarding to see that my parents enjoy the food. I have made cookies, salmon, different kinds of pasta, and chicken curry. The cookies have easily been the best part of all the meals. I am grateful to be learning these recipes, because in just a few months, I will be cooking for myself in college.
As an attempt to stop myself from watching too much Netflix every day, I have been spending a lot of time reading. I haven’t always been a fast reader, but suddenly quarantine has me loving it. I have read “The Kite Runner,” “Little Women,” “Take Me With You,” and I am currently finishing up “The Da Vinci Code.”
“The Da Vinci Code” by Dan Brown has been my favorite so far, and I plan to read the other Dan Brown books that we have in our house next.
I also try to get outside for at least an hour every day. I am lucky to live by a wetland area with a nice trail to run on. I look forward to running there on the warm days and seeing all the geese, ducks, frogs, and if I’m lucky, I can see some turtles too. My mom and I have also been going on walks together every day. It’s a great time to chat and explore outside. I am very lucky to have my mom to spend time with while my dad is at work.
Even though my senior year came to an abrupt end, I am still having fun at home with my books, recipes, runs and walks. I have learned a lot about myself, and I am very thankful to have some good come out of this time. I am also thankful to my school, GACC, for continuing to teach us so well online and doing everything they can to still give us prom and graduation. I hope that we can recover from this quickly and still have the chance to have an awesome summer.