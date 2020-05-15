Around Northeast Nebraska and the country during this pandemic, many have turned to physical activities outside such as running, giving people a chance to get out of the house and stay active.
Norfolk locals have had the chance to run the trails around the area and join a club of other runners who enjoy running.
The Norfolk Run Club started back in August 2018 with two members, Erica Robertson and John Boeshart. The Norfolk Run Club has been growing ever since and now has grown to nearly 100 members on the Norfolk Run Club Facebook group.
"We went for a run and we said we should form a club. It took off from there," Robertson said. "I just wanted someone to run with, and the group has slowly grown."
Members use the Facebook group page in many different ways, including being able to communicate with each other, motivate each other and organize different times people are getting together to run.
"It's a pretty cool group. I know a lot of the runners, and I've been running for a long time," Boeshart said. "It's really cool to get to know people on a one-on-one basis."
Members of all ages who love running have joined the group as they encourage each other to run and cheer each other on.
"There's people of all ages with different paces out running. It's a good activity to get people out of the house," Norfolk Run Club member Joe DeLancey said. "As a runner, you get excited when you see somebody else running. You want to encourage them and it encourages you to get out because it's more motivation."
The coronavirus pandemic hasn't stopped the group from getting together, and it hasn't stopped people around the area from getting outside and running.
"It took a pandemic to get people going. People are realizing that there is more to do than being on their phones," Boeshart said. "I think we will see a lot more people running this summer."
The group does more than just communicate and motivate each other through social media.
The Norfolk Run Club got together on April 18 and had around 30 people run the streets of Norfolk on a route set up by Jason Busch.
Ever since, they will get together every Saturday and now have started to get together for a run down the Cowboy Trail on Tuesday nights.
"You just go at your own pace. It's a reason to run and support each other," DeLancey said.
As the group has added members, it is open to adding even more members.
"It's not a one-person show," Robertson said. "It is community-based. People are giving each other virtual high-fives and encouraging each other all the time."
In the midst of the coronavirus, the club keeps its distance from each other while on runs to continue to practice social distancing.
With Memorial Day and summer right around the corner, Robertson said she expects to see more people outside.
"I have seen more people on the trails, biking, walking and running. I have never seen teenage kids on the trails, but now I do. It's nice to see all of those people, but I wondered where they were six months ago," she said with a laugh. "I'm seeing more and more new faces out on the trails, around town because it's a way to get all kinds of people outside and be more active again."