After the notorious interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry by Oprah, it seemed that while the United States became more sympathetic the United Kingdom had lost respect for the couple. For me, there are two issues that should not be swept under the rug.

In the interview Meghan spoke up about how her mental health suffered during life with the royals. Pregnant with her son Archie, Meghan had even contemplated taking her own life. She explained that the isolation and hostility she felt stemming from the royal family had propelled this downfall in her mental health. But once Meghan brought this issue forward to the royal institution asking for help, she was denied, because it would not be good look on the royal family. Meghan admitting her mental health, solidifies the fact that no matter what class, or how much money one may have, they are still prone to suffering and a decline in mental health. No one is invincible, not even the Duchess of Sussex.

Another issue that Meghan uncovered to Oprah, was the concern that the royal family had towards the color of unborn Archie’s skin. This was a conversation between Harry and other members of the royal family, but it was at once relayed back to Meghan. Though it was not vocalized what certain members had these concerns, it has pushed many to look at the royal family in a new light.

For me neither of these allegations are surprising, but that does not make them acceptable. I believe that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went into the interview for all the right reasons and I know that they needed enough courage to do so. Now, I hope that Meghan and Prince Harry are able to settle down and enjoy a life on their own, away from the royals hostility and obligations.

Tags

In other news

Royal issues uncovered

Royal issues uncovered

After the notorious interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry by Oprah, it seemed that while the United States became more sympathetic the United Kingdom had lost respect for the couple. For me, there are two issues that should not be swept under the rug.

The royal family’s struggle with media

The royal family’s struggle with media

Recently, there has been a lot going on in the royal family. One of them being Meghan accusing a tabloid of running her letters and conversations. Everyone deserves to have their privacy respected, no matter their status, and the writers behind the tabloids should be held accountable for the…

An invasion of privacy

An invasion of privacy

The tabloids should be held accountable for the letters and conversations that they published that took place between Meghan Markle and her confidant. This was an invasion of her privacy and a disrespectful action. They should have asked her for permission before they published the comments.…

Hawks move on to Region XI championship game

Hawks move on to Region XI championship game

After defeating Marshalltown Community College twice during the regular season by scores of 97-41 in late January and 76-50 just a week ago, Northeast Community College coach Matt Svehla wondered if his women’s basketball team would be motivated against the 1-17 Tigers in Saturday’s Region X…

Sindelar captains Class D honorees

Sindelar captains Class D honorees

Choosing the honorary captain for the Class D portion of Northeast and North Central Nebraska’s elite eight proved to be extremely difficult. Every member of the squad can make a strong case to be the top choice.