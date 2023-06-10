In a world of fake news, there is no news more fake than this: Hanging clothes outside on a line to dry is romantic.
I know this from personal experience because my clothes dryer went on the fritz more than a month ago, and I was forced into air drying — and I’m not talking about the setting of that same name on an electric dryer.
I have my dryer back now after it spent several weeks in the appliance hospital, and the only really positive thing I can say about the whole experience is that it’s certainly cheaper to hang clothes outside.
Still, money isn’t everything.
In the month that I hung out clothes to dry, I learned a lot—in particular, a lot of reasons that clothes dryers are an underappreciated appliance.
For instance, just because it was May doesn’t mean that the weather was always balmy.
May this year (especially during my dryer-less period) was like Nebraska amped up on amphetamines, with days so windy I almost needed an extra person to help me pin the clothes to the line — and once I did, no matter how many clothespins I used, there were bound to be socks and underwear strewn on the ground later, which I then had to rewash because the ground under the line is more dirt than grass.
In addition to the wind, there was rain. Note to Mother Nature: I’m not complaining about moisture, ma’am. We really needed it and still do — so thank you. But — did you have to give it to us for so many days in a row just when I was dependent on sunshine to do my laundry?
Besides the weather, there are the birds. I read that we have fewer birds in North America than we used to — almost 3 billion fewer than in 1970. Our ranch seems to have no lack of birds, though. And the favorite place on our ranch for those birds? Near the clothesline, of course. Not that they like to sit on it; rather, they like to use it for target practice when they go to the bathroom.
Many of them are expert shots.
Just as calves have a natural instinct to nurse and turtles have a natural instinct to find water when they hatch, birds have a natural instinct to poop on the largest pieces of laundry on a clothesline. Don’t laugh — it’s true … and not funny when the clothesline is your only source of drying power. The birds on our ranch would always target the sheets and husband’s shirts instead of the socks and underwear. The end result of this was often having to wash another whole load of clothes — and, of course, having to hang out that extra whole load of clothes to dry.
People often wax poetic about the fresh feel and smell of line-dried laundry. But I think those people must be people who don’t actually hang out clothes to dry. First of all, we have cottonwood trees. A lot of them. There is nothing poetic about laundry that looks as though it did battle with an army of fuzzies — and lost. Second, there is nothing poetic about crunchy towels. Yes, crunchy — that is what happens to towels when they are dried on a line.
I know there are people out there who yearn for the olden days when times were simpler and people did things like hang out their wash. My guess, though, is that if clothes dryers had been invented before the great westward migration, the pioneers would have found room on their covered wagons for them.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.