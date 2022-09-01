The Lutheran High Northeast Eagles could not be stopped on offense and made key defensive adjustments to beat the Genoa Twin River Titans 64-34 for their first win of the year on Thursday night in Norfolk.
“I’m very pleased with how they responded in a short week,” coach Darin Suckstorf said of his players. “We had two practices and a lot of walk-throughs. I’m very proud of how they responded and prepared in that short of time against a very improved Twin River team.”
The teams were tied at 14 late in the second quarter, with neither being able to stop the other’s offense.
With 10 minutes, four seconds to go in the period, Twin River took over at its own 25-yard line and went on the kind of long, methodical drive it had set the tone with early on. It included three fourth-down conversions and got them all the way inside Lutheran High’s 20.
However, once the Titans got to the 18, the Eagles finally forced a four and out and took over at their own 15 with 1:11 remaining.
The first two plays saw them gain just one yard, but a 33-yard pass from Landon Johnson to Braden Feddern and a 25-yard pass from Johnson to Jazee Ames on the very next play took them to the Twin River 5. Johnson then found Tate Collison for a touchdown with eight seconds left, giving the Eagles a 20-14 lead at halftime.
Landon Johnson finds Tate Collison on the screen for the touchdown. Two-pointer is no good. @LHNEFootball 20, @TwinRiverSchool 14; 0:02 2Q. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/OTIOJpa3BT— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) September 2, 2022
That’s when Lutheran High put its foot on the gas.
The Eagles scored three unanswered touchdowns to start the third quarter while the Titans mustered just two yards on its first two drives combined, making it a 42-14 ballgame with 6:28 left in the third.
Twin River answered with a touchdown run by Korbe Urkoski, but Johnson had one of his own to make it 50-30 heading into the final 12 minutes.
An Urkoski touchdown pass and touchdown run on back-to-back drives made it a 16-point game with 11:02 remaining, but touchdown runs by Rojas and Johnson on Lutheran High’s next two drives put the game out of reach.
Defensively, Suckstorf felt like the Eagles executed a lot better in the second half.
“It just seemed like we got them in third and shorts, second and short, fourth and short,” Suckstorf said. “We just couldn’t get off the field in that first half. I think in the second half we played a lot better.”
The first two touchdowns of the quarter involved Josh Rojas, who ran in the first and caught the other on a pass from Johnson.
There wasn’t an Eagle who better embodied their offensive success on the night.
Rojas had 21 carries for 132 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 25 yards and a touchdown and ran a kickoff back for a touchdown in the first quarter. The junior back was quick to credit his teammates and coach for the performance.
“Our blocks were good. Our coach had a good gameplan,” Rojas said. “Our players stepped up and we did our jobs.”
The Eagles had 12 plays that went for 10 or more yards.
Twin River coach Kalin Koch wanted his team to make sure that the result was nothing to be ashamed of. If anything, it showed growth from years past.
“In the past we’ve been down by six at halftime and we folded and we didn’t fold. We gave up some big plays that we shouldn't have,” he said. “But overall we played with heart, the level of effort was there.
“They played hard. They put their hearts on the line. They didn’t give up. We’ve just got to do a lot of things, defensively, more fundamental.”
The Titans got the ball to start the game and went on a 13-play, 65-yard drive that ended in a touchdown run by Kadin Buhl. Josh Rojas then took the ensuing kickoff to the house to tie the game at 6 a piece.
Josh Rojas answers right back with a kickoff return for a touchdown. PAT kick is no good. @LHNEFootball 6; @TwinRiverSchool 6; 5:10 1Q. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/9V6IvT7ow3— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) September 2, 2022
Twin River answered with another long drive, this time going 65 yards on eight plays. On 4th and seven at the Lutheran High 19, Buhl found Urkoski on a Philly Special to retake the lead.
Urkoski ran for 182 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries while completing five of his 11 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown.
Rojas tied it back up early in the second quarter with his second touchdown, this time on a seven-yard keeper.
Suckstorf took note of the Eagles’ improvements from a details standpoint on both sides of the ball. There is still work to be done, but it could play a big role in the team’s success the rest of the way.
“We missed a lot of tackles tonight. We had a turnover. We had a couple of missed assignments, but it was a lot better than week one,” he said. “I think we improved and if we keep improving like that, I think we’ll be a better football team by the end of the year.”
Lutheran High faces West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic next Friday, Sept. 9. Twin River returns home to face Fullerton.
Genoa Twin River 14 0 6 14 — 34
Lutheran High NE 6 14 30 14 — 64
FIRST QUARTER
GTR: Kadin Buhl nine run (PAT failed) 5:24.
LHNE: Josh Rojas 74 kickoff return (PAT failed) 5:10.
GTR: Korbe Urkoski 19 pass from Buhl (Paydon Rinkol pass from Urkoski) 1:27.
SECOND QUARTER
LHNE: Rojas 7 run (Landon Johnson run) 10:10.
LHNE: Tate Collison 5 pass from Johnson (PAT failed) 0:02.
THIRD QUARTER
LHNE: Rojas 8 run (Rojas run) 8:21.
LHNE: Rojas 24 pass from Johnson (Rojas run) 7:50.
LHNE: Collison 59 pass from Johnson (PAT failed) 6:28.
GTR: Urkoski 16 run (PAT failed) 2:35.
LHNE: Johnson 43 run (Johnson run) 2:15.
FOURTH QUARTER
GTR: Kirk Hebeda 46 pass from Urkoski (PAT failed) 11:47.
GTR: Urkoski 46 run (Rinkol run) 11:02.
LHNE: Rojas 6 run (Rojas run) 7:47.
LHNE: Johnson 66 run (PAT failed) 5:07.