John Denver immortalized Rocky Mountain highs — but neglected to mention the lows. I suppose, though, that traffic issues and parking problems don’t make for catchy lyrics.

Colorado was my destination this past week (technically, Denver, not the Rocky Mountains, but John Denver’s song made for a good lede, don’t you think?). On Monday, my good friend and I headed to Denver to meet up with my mother and sister for a couple of days of big-city experiences.

The drive to Denver, although long, went smoothly. My friend and I, who share a love of talking and snacking on road trips, had an easy, pleasant and sugar-laden journey to Denver.

After arrival, we checked into our hotel in downtown Denver, the Curtis. It is a modern retro hotel sporting a separate theme for each floor, including, among others, superheroes, movies, horror (the 13th floor, naturally!), comedy and sci-fi (our floor).

The theme of each floor shaped its décor, so, for example, the fun and games floor had Pac-Man wallpaper and a joystick on a table near the elevators.

Later, my friend and I headed to the airport to pick up my mother and sister, who were flying in from Baltimore to join us. What should have been a half-hour trip turned into a two-hour-and-40-minute trip because of two road accidents — not involving us, fortunately. The other fortunate thing is that we used the bathroom before we left for the airport.

We didn’t get back to the hotel until 9:30 p.m. Our plan had been to eat at the hotel that evening; however, although the restaurant was usually open until 10 p.m., that night the kitchen was closed early because of staffing issues.

As I couldn’t bear to drive anywhere else that evening and my mother has difficulty walking distances, we walked to a restaurant one block away. The food was interesting and delicious but extremely pricey. The most expensive entrée on the menu cost $249! Needless to say, we did not order that item.

The next day, we headed to a Tattered Cover bookstore that has two floors and a coffee shop inside.

We were first misdirected to a small version of that store, which resulted in dropping off my mother at the door, driving around for a long time to find parking, parking blocks away at a meter, walking to the store, discovering that it wasn’t the large one we were seeking, walking back to the car, picking up my mother, driving to the other location and finding a new parking spot.

There is a lot of parking in Denver — but only if you want to pay a fortune at a garage.

Later in the afternoon, my sister, friend and I walked around the fun downtown shops (by that time, driving was not an option for me psychologically), including a secondhand store with a bar inside.

That night, we went to “Book of Mormon” — again, blessedly, no driving involved. It was an amazing production with incredibly energetic, talented singers and dancers. The energy and enthusiasm of the audience were equally incredible, with a noise level of appreciation that was infectious.

The next morning, my friend and I drove my sister to the airport, a trip that took 30 minutes there but, because of traffic, 45 minutes back. Then my friend, my mother and I had breakfast and took off for Nebraska, a state whose relatively light traffic roads and ease of parking are highly underrated.

The trip was a wonderful getaway — but it did remind me of the benefits of living in the Sandhills of Nebraska.

Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.

