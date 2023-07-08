BeReal not really societal progress
Our civilization is doomed if we don’t change our ways.
I’m not talking about climate change or extreme political divisiveness or nuclear buildup. Any or all of these, of course, could doom our civilization, but I think that there is something much more dangerous that we need to worry about — something that is insidious in a seemingly benign way, which makes it all the more dangerous. Something that most of us, at least those of us who know about it, tend to think is harmless but, in fact, is not.
I’m talking about the BeReal trend. For those of you who are blessedly out of touch and don’t know what BeReal is, here’s the lowdown: It is a social media app through which users receive a random notification each day that it’s time to share what they are doing right then and there — and have just two minutes to take a photo of themselves doing that thing and post it to the site.
Honestly, I don’t see the draw of BeReal. Why would I want to see what someone is doing at a random time during the day if it’s something mundane, such as changing the toilet paper roll or wheeling the trash can out to the curb? I experience enough mundane moments in my own day that I don’t feel a desire to bore myself with the tedious moments of other people’s days.
Of course, it might happen that a person is doing something highly interesting during the random BeReal notification, such as enjoying a gondola ride in Italy or scanning a desert scene atop a camel’s back. But if that were the case, such person would probably want to do more than post a simple photo for a random BeReal moment.
Beyond the interest factor, though, there is something more critical going on, and that is the civilization factor. Besides the fact that, due to BeReal, our civilization could die of boredom, it also could die because of a lack of progress.
Civilizations live and thrive because they progress. That progress might be intellectual, artistic, technological or something else, but it is, indisputably, progress. In what way is BeReal progress?
Proponents of BeReal cite the authenticity of it —how it elevates and respects genuineness. However, there are many aspects of humanity that are genuine but that we don’t parade in front of other people. For example, everyone passes gas, but most people choose not to do it in front of other people. Most people also wake up with bad hair, but they choose to brush it before presenting themselves to the public. Not showing these less-than-palatable aspects of ourselves is not ungenuine or deceitful but rather evidence of a sense of propriety. As noted by the Webster’s online dictionary, civilization is not only “a relatively high level of cultural and technological development,” but also “a refinement of thought, manners or taste.”
It may be authentic to show yourself refilling the stapler, but it is also insipid. If you would never talk about a certain thing in conversation with your friends because, let’s face it, it is boring, then why subject the world to it under the guise of being genuine? Genuine and authentic, after all, can include the intelligence to know what to omit from your communications with the world.
BeReal is an absurd use of technology. Truly, is it a technological marvel that we can now subject friends and family to the boring minutiae of our lives that we would never have thought to share before? Is this progress?
Get real.
