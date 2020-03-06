Rebel Robotics wasn’t expecting to win, let alone for a second year in a row.

The Norfolk-based robotics team won first place at the Nebraska FIRST Lego League recently, which qualified it to attend the FIRST Robotics world championship on April 28 in Detroit.

Rebel Robotics, which consists of five homeschooled students, also attended the world competition last year after qualifying at the state competition, co-coach Amber Haake said.

“We didn’t really expect it because we thought it would be hard to qualify again since there were a lot of really good teams,” Haake said. “We were hoping to do well, but we’re thrilled.

“It’s an exciting experience for the kids to go and meet and compete at that level.”

Haake and her husband, Rob, coach the robotics team, which includes their son, Emmett. The group has been competing for the past four years. Members range from ages 12 to 15.

“My son had an interest in robotics and there was nothing in the area that we could sign him up for, so we decided to start our own team,” Haake said. “From there, we really reached out to people in our homeschool community (to join).”

Rebel Robotics took home the winning trophy out of 56 teams at the state competition Feb. 22. This year was the fourth time the group competed at state, according to a previous Daily News article.

The team also was named the Nebraska nomination for global innovation at the state competition for its research project. Teams can compete in a research component, where they have to come up with a solution to a prompt that changes every year.

This year, the competition prompt is to solve a problem that occurs in cities, Haake said. Members met with the city engineering department to discuss current issues and decided on the topic of roundabouts.

The team created pedestrian mats that address the issue of how pedestrians can navigate roundabouts safely.

The ADA-accessible mats are solar-powered and light up when they are stepped on, which helps increase the safety at a roundabout.

Rebel Robotics was named the Nebraska nomination for this product.

Last year, Rebel Robotics received third place at the world competition for its research project, which was a special cap to address the issue of washing hair in space.

“It was obviously a completely new experience and our goal was to learn and have fun,” Haake said about the 2019 world competition. “When they took third place for their research project, it was pretty exciting.”

Tags

In other news

Ponca defense suffocates GICC

Ponca defense suffocates GICC

LINCOLN — Fourth-seeded Ponca held Grand Island Central Catholic scoreless for the first 7 minutes, 47 seconds of the first quarter and then limited the Crusaders to just three points in the third quarter en route to a suffocating 56-38 victory in the opening round of the Class C2 girls stat…

St. Francis soars, then sputters to win

St. Francis soars, then sputters to win

LINCOLN — After soaring to a lead of as many as 23 points early in the second half, second-seeded Humphrey St. Francis sputtered its way to the finish line of a 60-53 victory over Sterling in Thursday's Class D2 quarterfinals at Lincoln Southwest.

Crofton makes statement in 72-41 thrashing of BRLD

Crofton makes statement in 72-41 thrashing of BRLD

LINCOLN — Defending state runner-up Crofton raced to a 19-2 lead after one quarter and stayed in high gear for most of the rest of the night while posting a convincing 72-41 opening-round victory in Class C2 over Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur at Lincoln North Star.

Free throws doom Pendragons in D1

Free throws doom Pendragons in D1

LINCOLN — Pender outscored Pleasanton 48-32 from the field in the opening round of the Class D1 girls state basketball tournament here at Lincoln Southwest High School on Thursday.

+6
Renegades roll into D1 semifinals

Renegades roll into D1 semifinals

LINCOLN — Chambers-Wheeler Central advanced to the Class D1 semifinals with a 58-36 win over Dundy County-Stratton in the opening round of the girls state basketball tournament here at Lincoln Southwest High School on Thursday afternoon.

Top-seeded Oakland-Craig outslugs pesky Clarkson/Leigh

Top-seeded Oakland-Craig outslugs pesky Clarkson/Leigh

LINCOLN — Top-seeded Oakland-Craig's potent offense had trouble getting on track, but its defense shut down East Husker Conference rival Clarkson/Leigh as the Knights held on for a 41-36 victory in the opening round of the Class C2 state tournament at Lincoln North Star.